Four juvenile suspects, including a 10-year-old, were identified following a house fire that Mineral Wells fire officials suspect to be a result of arson.
Mineral Wells dispatch received a call around 1 p.m. Sunday from a neighbor reporting a home on fire in the 2100 block of SE 21st St. Fire and EMS personnel responded to the house, which was determined to be fully involved with "volatile fire conditions" present, according to a press release, and additional resources were summoned to the scene.
Mineral Wells Fire Chief Ryan Dunn said several surrounding agencies responded to assist and attack the fire from a defensive operation. The fire was finally deemed under control a few hours later, though the structure was determined to be a total loss. No fatalities or injuries were reported.
An immediate investigation into the cause and origin of the fire began after witnesses’ accounts reported suspicious activity in and around the structure immediately before the fire was first reported. Arson investigators later determined the nature of the fire to be suspicious.
During the follow-up investigation, investigators from the Mineral Wells Fire Department and Mineral Wells Police Department began following up on several leads and tips in the case. One of those tips received led to the identification of four juvenile suspects. Following interviews with the suspects, investigators determined the primary suspect, age 10, was responsible for causing the fire. Due to the ages of these suspects, all ranging from 10 to 15 years, their identities are being withheld. Investigators are preparing an arson case to be submitted to the Palo Pinto County Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution of the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.