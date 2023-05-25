PALO PINTO COUNTY - A 29-year-old man died after a one-vehicle rollover Tuesday morning 12 miles north of Graford.
Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said a Peterbilt truck, driven by Jacob Smith, of Iowa Park, was traveling north on State Highway 16 when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected, lost control and rolled over.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.
DPS reported no other vehicles or individuals were involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.
