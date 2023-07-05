MINERAL WELLS – Sometimes in life, the best things come when you least expect it.
For Mineral Wells native James Gonzales, learning the craft behind jiu-jitsu opened up numerous doors for him in his fitness, weight loss, mental health and strengthening his connection with other like-minded individuals.
Gonzales, who recently competed in the Pan American Championship in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation in Florida – the largest North American jiu-jitsu competition – and finished second place, eventually found his calling at the Heart and Dagger Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Mineral Wells.
“I’m extremely impressed with his success, he’s accomplished a lot at his age in a short time competing in jiu-jitsu,” said Clay Hantz, owner of the Heart and Dagger Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy gym. “I mean, we’re in Mineral Wells, there’s not a lot of stuff for people to do, and when you get out of high school there’s even less things for kids to do … With the competitions, he gets to feel a little bit of the way he did when he was a little bit younger, and it’s really fun to see him be an even better person than he already is through jiu-jitsu. It’s really fun to watch.”
Before Gonzalez partnered up with Hantz at his new gym after selling his gym in Odessa, the two met at another gym by Old Fort Wolters. Gonzales was invited by his brother to join him while Hantz was passing through, looking for a place to build a new future for his passion of educating people about the good jiu-jitsu can do.
“Funny enough, it was his first time stopping through town before he opened a gym here,” Gonzales said. “We went through live rounds over there like we do here, and I started out going against Coach Clay – I couldn’t think about how different both his movement and technique were … Eventually, I started to not enjoy myself as much at that gym, some things had happened – it just felt like something was missing … Fast forward four months later, Clay decided to move here and open this gym. When I heard about that, I knew I wanted to sign up. The difference in training, skill work and the instructor was instant.”
To say the least, fate had a funny way of bringing these two individuals together, and they eventually formed a successful partnership in the gym. Gonzales said that Hantz works with the athletes of his gym with drills and workouts to perfect different fighting techniques following stretches and warm ups. Following that, the athletes will practice sparring against each other in mock-live rounds to encapsulate what they learned. The knowledge Hantz offers along with the thorough training regiments helped Gonzales score a trip to the largest jiu-jitsu competition in North America.
Gonzales said he entered the competition as a small-town kid from Mineral Wells feeling the brunt of imposter syndrome, but he left tied for No. 4 in the world and a second-place finish in his weight class.
“Seeing someone who’s been there, done that – how are you not attracted to that? I knew I wanted to push myself with a person like that,” Gonzales said. “When I first started working with Clay, we talked about goals, and one of those was competing at the highest level, which I did in January. When we got to Florida, I wondered if I was supposed to even be here. Just a small town kid from Mineral Wells in one of the four biggest tournaments in the world. I had a lot of imposter syndrome, for sure, but with the confidence behind the training of what goes on here, the preparation we’ve done felt like anything else on the mat there.”
Gonzales also recalled feeling starstruck seeing numerous people he has followed in the sport competing in the same building as him. However, Gonzales knew that his mindset had to be that of business, and now he is hooked on the sport and the positive aspects he has experienced through it.
“It’s addicting. I’m already looking towards the next couple tournaments and into next year,” Gonzales said. “I’m looking to compete out of state, for sure. I ended up getting second place in the tournament in Florida out of 80 competitors. I had five matches, I won three by submission and the dude I lost to in the finals, we’re actually tied for fourth in the world at our level. I made friends from that tournament, and we still all keep in touch. It’s been really cool to keep up with each other and to see each others’ progress.”
While he prepares for the next competition, Hantz feels confident that Gonzales has not only raised the standard of the Heart and Dagger gym itself, but also believes that the best is yet to come for Gonzales if he continues to put in the work.
“Anybody’s ceiling in any area is solely based on what you put into it,” Hantz said. “The output that he produces along with the engine that he has continues to grow his ceiling. The work, the family, the small things he does outside – he just needs to keep taking care of himself. His ceiling is as far as he wants to push it. If I have it my way, it’s the top of the competition. He’s got very lofty goals, and he’s at the right place to try to achieve those goals. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, and I’m excited to see how far he takes it.”
Along with the growth of athletes like Gonzales, both he and Hantz are passionate about growing the sport of jiu-jitsu through community outreach at the gym. Hantz said he has used many methods to raise and spread awareness of the sport in the community and has been offering free classes to first responders and government workers through a program called, “Our Community, Our Duty.”
“We just drew a pin on the map, Mineral Wells is beautiful, it’s quiet, it’s a place where I can raise my kids and we settled here,” Hantz said. “The growth I’ve seen is strictly here, and my job is to educate the people of Mineral Wells on what good jiu-jitsu really is and what you can do with your life through jiu-jitsu. You don’t have to become world champion, you don’t have to compete and you don’t have to lose weight – you just want to feel better, and that’s what I’m seeing. I’m spending a lot of time educating people through ads, blog content and countless things through the results we get … The future here is wonderful and that’s exactly why I’m here.”
Both the present and the future of the gym are promising to say the least, and Gonzales is grateful for the entire experience.
“It’s been rewarding just to show what we’ve got going on here at Heart and Dagger,” Gonzales said. “Having that kind of success, you have to surround yourself with certain people – like-minded people, which is all I’ve found here. I credit all my success to them and I can’t give enough reasons for people to try this place out … There are unlimited benefits for people of all ages – there’s no time frame on jiu-jitsu.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.