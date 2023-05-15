MINERAL WELLS — A 15-year-old male sustained injuries following a shooting Saturday night in Mineral Wells.
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of NE 7th Ave. around 10:30 p.m., where they found a male who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was flown to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment, and has since been released from the hospital and expected to recover, according to police.
Mineral Wells High School Principal Doug Funk Sunday noted the shooting victim was a MWISD student.
“I want to assure you that the safety of our students is our top priority,” he wrote. “We want to reiterate that this occurred off campus over the weekend and that school officials are aware of the identities of parties involved and are taking appropriate action to ensure the safety of all students.
“We have been in contact with MWPD this weekend about the incident and will continue to cooperate in all ways. Please talk to your children about the dangers of gun violence and the importance of gun safety.”
A 17-year-old male, Ethan Allen Plyler, of Mineral Wells, was located and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon Sunday morning.
MWPD said Plyler was actively serving a probation sentence at the time of the shooting, and has been cooperating with the investigation, including disclosing the location of the firearm, which was collected as evidence by police.
As of Monday afternoon, Plyler remained in the Palo Pinto County Jail awaiting arraignment.
“Gun violence will not be tolerated in our community and our department will utilize all resources to pursue any person who chooses to commit a violent crime, especially using a firearm,” MWPD Chief Tim Denison said. “Society has got to do a better job at teaching and learning the value of human life.”
Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Mineral Wells Police Department at 940-328-7760. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 940-325-0000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.