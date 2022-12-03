Millsap Lady Bulldog volleyball had two players receive district superlatives, nine players make it to an All-District team, and nine players make it to the All-Academic team for this season.
Baylee Christenson was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year. She finished the year with 382 kills, 48 aces, 18 blocks, 318 digs and 347 assists.
Jolee Van Dyke took home the Server of the Year for the Lady Bulldogs. Van Dyke collected 124 kills, 86 aces, 319 digs, and 545 assists.
Tori Sargood and Lily Kimsey received First-Team All-District awards.
Sargood had 37 kills, 32 aces, 427 digs, and 67 assists, and Kimsey finished with 140 kills, 36 aces, 36 blocks and 130 digs.
Ava Norman and Morgan Kimbrell were awarded with second-team recognition for their season.
Norman finished with 66 kills, 57 aces and 321 digs and Kimbrell collected 66 kills, 11 blocks and 61 digs.
Julie Basurto, Sayler Burkhall and Mackenzie Bonham rounded out the list with All-District Honorable Mention awards.
Basurto finished the year with 16 aces, 257 digs and 20 assists; Burkhall had 66 kills, 35 blocks and 51 digs this year; and Bonham had 62 kills and 36 digs for the year.
Christenson, Kimsey, Sargood, Basurto, Van Dyke, Norman and Kimbrell made the Academic All-District, alongside Sierah McBride and Curstin Trammell.
