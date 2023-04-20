MINERAL WELLS – The Mineral Wells Lady Rams softball team celebrated its seniors and honored local youth before facing off against the Graham Lady Blues on Wednesday night.
In the early going, Mineral Wells withstood a fast start by Graham and tried to crawl back into the district contest, but ultimately the visitors were able to pull away late to secure a 9-1 victory.
Although Graham jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after two innings, the Lady Rams continued to battle. Rightfielder Tatum McMinn led the charge at the plate and in the field. She was able to record the Lady Rams’ first hit of the game with a single in the bottom of the second inning, and showcased her athleticism when she snagged two fly balls impressively in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“No. 17 (Tatum McMinn) has been a bright spot all year, she’s hit the ball great all year,” Lady Rams head coach Jerry Tomlin said. “She is a first baseman that played some outfield when she was young, and we were having some issues out there earlier in the year, but I decided to make that move. She just judges the ball really well. I thought she played spectacularly defensively tonight. She made two plays that we haven’t made too many times since I’ve been here.”
Mineral Wells saw its defense step up in a big way in the top of the third inning after starting pitcher Cadence Colwell and her supporting defense recorded three outs in order to set up the offense in the following frame. In the bottom of the third, senior Abbey Tincher drew a walk and was driven home by Colwell’s RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-1.
The next frame saw Graham respond with a run of its own to make it 5-1. However, with the score still 5-1 in favor of the road team, Mineral Wells threatened to cut into the deficit once again. Aubree Yowell opened the bottom of the fifth with a walk, then Tincher singled to put runners on first and second with zero outs. In spite of the momentum Mineral Wells built, a pop-out and an ensuing double play ended the scoring threat and, from there, Graham added four more runs to push the lead to eight runs that ultimately resulted in the 9-1 loss.
Although Tomlin acknowledged he wished his team could have won for the two seniors on the roster, he remains grateful and proud of his seniors for both Tincher and Hailee Cunningham’s leadership and overall contributions to the softball program.
“Hailee Cunningham is a newcomer for us this year from Iowa Park, and she has helped us tremendously,” Tomlin said. “I don’t know how much softball she played over there, and she’s committed to play college volleyball, but has been a great leader for us. She brings a lot of moxie to the team – she’s just tough. Abbey Tincher has been on the varsity for four years, and it was a neat experience to see her dad as an assistant coach be out there and be a part of this. It was a really neat experience to celebrate the seniors even though I wish things would have gone a little differently for them tonight.”
Mineral Wells will finish off the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at Graham.
