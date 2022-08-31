Mineral Wells volleyball entered its game against Castleberry Tuesday as the winners of five out of their last six matches and looking to make it six out of their past seven games.
In a hard-fought game, the Mineral Wells Lady Rams were able to sweep by scores of 25-12, 25-21, and 25-18 to improve to 13-8 in year one under new Head Coach Kimberly Branch.
In the second set, the Lady Rams started slow and fell back in the game by four, but when they would get within one or tie the game up, the Lions would pull away again. The Lady Rams overcame the deficit and stormed back to win the set 25-21.
The slow starts during the games that Mineral Wells faces have been a common occurrence for the Lady Rams throughout this year, something Branch wants her team to overcome.
"We always start slow, that has been our thing, and I don't like it," she said. "I wish we came out faster, but for some reason, we start slow, but then we find a way to make it work."
Branch has gotten used to the slow starts, but she knows her girls will turn on the intensity and fight back into the game.
In the first set, the Lady Rams clung to a one-point lead before waking up and finishing off for an easy set win while outscoring the Lions 18-6.
By the time the third set came around, the Lady Rams were settled into the game and jumped out to an early lead, but Castleberry was not about to go away that easy. The Lady Lions fought back multiple times, but Mineral Wells held them off.
The Lady Rams welcome Godley on Friday as they make their way through their non-district games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.