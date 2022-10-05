The Lady Rams volleyball team handled the Brownwood Lions in a one-sided sweep in three sets for their first district win.
The third set was where the game was most even between the two teams, as the Lions recovered from a 3-0 deficit to trade scores with Mineral Wells to get the game tied at six.
Mineral Wells managed to keep ahead just a bit in front of the Lions to lead 12-10. After that moment, the Lady Rams regained their momentum from the first two sets and outscored the Lions 13-2 to win the set 25-12 and sweep the match for their first district win.
"I am proud of how they responded. From the get-go, the girls were on the attack, our hitters hit, and our blockers blocked," Lady Ram Head Coach Kimberly Branch said. "Everyone was in sync with each other. The setters did a good job mixing up the sets. It makes my job easy when we play like that."
The Lions jumped to a quick 3-0 lead, but Mineral Wells woke up fast and outscored the Lions 7-2 to take a two-point lead.
The Lady Rams did not stop there. They got out to a 12-7 lead before they finished the first set against the Lions on a 13-2 run to win 25-9.
The whole match had one common theme. It was that Mineral Wells overpowered the Lions.
They started the second set with an 8-3 lead over the visiting Lions. The Lady Rams kept adding to their advantage as a kill by Nevaeh Strange put them up 15-4 and put the second set out of reach for the Lions.
The Lions made a bit of noise, but ultimately, the Lady Rams prevailed to take set two 25-11 and move one step closer to their first district win this year.
"Teams like Brownwood, you never know what you will get, they are scrappy, and they like to play hard," Branch said. "So we had to be ready for that. It feels good to get that first win under our belt."
The Lady Rams return to action Friday as they travel to take on Glen Rose.
