MINERAL WELLS - After a tight first quarter Tuesday night, Brownwood edged forward to take down the Mineral Wells Lady Rams Tuesday night, 54-33.
"Our effort was there tonight," Lady Rams Head Coach Tony Raffaele said. "I think with them hitting the six threes in the first half, that is where they separated from us."
Brownwood opened the game with their first of many three-pointers on the night.
Kate Bradshaw got the first four points for the Lady Rams as she connected on her first free throws, and then on the next possession, she got a turn-around jumper to make it a one-point Mineral Wells lead.
Brownwood regained the lead after hitting the first free throw, and after missing the second free throw, the Lions managed to get the rebound and the put back to go up 6-4.
The Lady Rams answered the score from Brownwood by going on a 7-0 run to take an 11-6 lead halfway through the quarter. A jumper from Bradshaw and five quick points from Cadence Colwell highlighted the run for Mineral Wells.
Brownwood answered as they finished the quarter on an 11-2 run to lead 17-13.
"Defensively, we were doing the right thing," Raffaele said. "We need to keep bringing defensively. The offense will follow behind it."
Brownwood continued to take control of the game in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Rams 16-7 behind multiple three-pointers.
Colwell continued her offensive game in the quarter scoring four of the seven points for Mineral Wells. Bradshaw added two more points in the second.
The second half of the game was all Brownwood again. The Lions opened the half on a 4-1 run with tough defense against the Lady Rams, causing turnovers and scoring points.
The Lady Ram defense tightened up in the second half as they managed to force more turnovers, but with three-pointers falling for Brownwood, Mineral Wells couldn't mount a comeback.
The Lady Rams (11-15) return to play Friday as they travel to take on Glen Rose.
