The Mineral Wells Lady Rams volleyball team held their first preseason two-a-day practice Monday under head coach Kimberly Branch.
The young Lady Rams are optimistic about this season with all of their potential and their hard work, Branch said.
“The girls have been up here all summer working out, and have been working hard,” she said.
Now that the whole team is together, Branch gets the opportunity to see the future of Lady Rams volleyball at Mineral Wells High School, beginning with a slower pace of practice this week.
“Today was a slow practice, slower than what I am used to,” Branch said. “I see a lot of potential, but I haven’t had a chance to see the freshmen, so seeing them come in, there is a lot more promising future. So I was excited to see that.
“I have seen a lot of the upperclassmen over the summer, and I have been impressed with what they are doing so far.”
With it being the first practice of the year, the coaches went slow on the team to get them back into the feel of things, but the second part of the two-a-days will have a different look to it in when the team returns in the afternoon.
