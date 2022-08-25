The two panels of the Mineral Wells City Council and the Lake Palo Pinto Water Board had a rare joint meeting Thursday night.
The goal of the meeting was to catch up on progress of the Turkey Peak Reservoir, which will adjoin the existing lake.
The reservoir will stretch northwest from two new dams near Santo until it fills the former creek bed all the way to the Lake Palo Pinto’s spillway. It will have a smaller geographic footprint than Lake Palo Pinto, but estimates show it will nearly double the water available to the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1.
It’s service area stretches east from the Palo Pinto Water Supply Corp., which straddles Interstate 20 north of Lake Palo Pinto, into northwest Weatherford and southern Parker County.
