The Lady Rams volleyball team welcomed the Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes for the last non-district game before the district schedule opens up next week.
Mineral Wells came in Tuesday following a 3-0 sweep of Rio Vista.
A common theme for this match was that both teams traded scores early till one of the teams took over and went on a big run.
During the first set, the teams were tied at 4-4 before Wichita Falls took over and got a five-score lead as they led 13-8. Mineral Wells showed their fight as they climbed back into the game to tie it up at 17 on their way to taking the first set 26-24.
In the second set, both teams had the game tied at eight. Wichita Falls took advantage and scored five straight points, but again, the Lady Rams woke up and fought back as they outscored the Coyotes 11-1 to take control of the set on the way to a 25 to 18 set win and to go up 2-0.
The third set was where Wichita Falls would not allow the game to end so soon.
After it looked like Mineral Wells was going to sweep Wichita Falls, jumping out to a 9-3 lead, the Coyotes stormed back to tie it at 10 before they took the lead by five.
Even as the Lady Rams got it within two, the Coyotes extended their lead back to five as they took the third set 25-20, sending the game to a fourth set.
"We needed that game," said Lady Ram Head Coach Kimberly Branch. "We knew the Coyotes would be a team that would push us and be a challenge to us. That was a big win for us tonight."
In the fourth set, the Coyotes looked to have all the momentum heading to tying the match up at two, but with a six-score lead, the Lady Rams decided it was enough and took control as they outscored the Coyotes 10-2 on their way to winning the set 25-23 and the match, 3-1.
"We have been three and done," Branch said. "But to see us battle back was fun to watch, and it shows me that we have it in us."
Branch, in year one, has made many strides with her girls and is changing this program fast.
"It goes to show that the girls are fighting," she said. "It is a culture change we have been working on all year, so to see them not give up on a play and for them to give everything that they have is fun to watch and see that."
This year is the first winning season for the Lady Rams volleyball team since 2010, when they finished 16-10
