Kindness from police, DPS and Discount Tire
Dear Editor:
My daughter and I were traveling back home to Big Spring from Frisco when I had a flat tire.
I would like to thank the police department, especially Officer Cody Nelson for helping two stranded females along the interstate. I would also like to thank DPS Officer Tavis Tucker for his assistance. They even gave us a police escort to Discount Tire.
Those kind employees stayed open past their closing time and reassured us they would get us back on the road as quickly as possible. Thank you City of Weatherford for showing the true Texas hospitality.
Sue Keller,
Big Spring
