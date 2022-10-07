The Mineral Wells Lady Rams volleyball program is in unfamiliar waters, having its first winning season in over a decade as year one of the Kimberly Branch era winds down.
The Lady Rams have their overall record at 19-10 before Friday's match, as they look to finish the season strong and try to double their win total from last year when they finished with 10 wins.
When Branch got brought on board to lead the program, she noticed what her new team could be capable of going forward.
"The potential has been there all along," Branch said. "I think I walked into a good situation with a good group of girls. The success that we have had this year is a combination of everything lining up just right."
The program has gone through some challenging times recently, with its last winning season in 2010.
This season also saw Mineral Wells have the most success in tournament play in the program's history.
They placed in the Gold Bracket for the Lu Allen tournament, finished third in the tough Dublin volleyball tournament and got into the championship bracket in the Graham tournament.
Branch and her coaching staff were not going to let the girls off easily this season.
"We told them early on that we were going to hold them accountable, do the little things right," she said.
Branch did not want to take all of the credit for the success. She thinks it has to do with the staff she put together and what they bring to the team.
"I have to attribute most of it to what the assistant coaches do," Branch said. "Coach Tincher does a lot behind the scenes, like talking to the girls individually through certain situations and building them up. Coach Campbell has been here a while, so she knows the girls and how things are here, and Coach Hinojos knows volleyball and has been with this program for a while. She graduated from here."
The only thing that Branch wanted to take credit for was eliminating the cliques within the program. She has done this by cutting out the small things like changing up partners during practice or implementing small things like a team dinner.
The coaching staff pinpointed the areas where the program needed help the most.
"As a staff, we talked about how we are not lacking skills," Branch said. "It is because we lack confidence in games or knowing how to win. So that has been our focus, the mental part of the game."
The feeling of change was apparent to the players when Branch became the coach.
"This year, I feel like we have all gotten so close together, and Coach Branch has had a sizable role in that," Senior Abbey Tincher said. "She has given us the push that we need to move forward. In past seasons we have been held back by a barrier, and she has helped us through it."
With the team being closer than ever, the spirit to fight for the wins has come with it.
"Last year, we were all close also, but this season we seem to have a lot more fight," Tincher said. "Everyone wants to fight for it. We want to win so badly this year whereas, last year, that want to win wasn't there as much."
Bringing the first winning record to the program has boosted the pride of the Lady Rams.
"It feels good to know that we have brought the first winning record to the program in over a decade," Tincher said. "To think about how it hasn't happened in a while makes us feel special."
The team broke down their season to make it easier to guide through. Those sections became tournament season, districts and playoffs. In doing so, the breakdown allows them to focus on the present rather than everything else.
Mineral Wells Girls Athletic Director Tony Raffaele has seen his share of the struggles with the program over his tenure with the high school.
"We have had some .500 seasons," Raffaele said. "But the 19 wins are the most they have had in my seven years here."
The amount of volleyball experience that Branch brought to the Rams set her apart for this job.
"The biggest difference between this year and last year is the volleyball experience [she] has," Raffaele said. "She is good at making decisions. If she makes a mistake, she will change it, and if everything is going right, she won't waiver from her decision."
The Lady Rams currently sit in fourth place in their district but have matchups with the other four members in hopes of moving up in the standings before playoffs.
