The air in the DFW Metroplex and surrounding counties is bad — but it’s getting better according to the air quality manager for 16 North Central Texas counties.
“The air has gotten better since the 90s — tremendously,” Jenny Narvaez said. “But, it seems to be leveling off.”
The program manager for the air quality team at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Narvaez added the DFW area still fails to attain two ozone standards required in the Clean Air Act.
The 2008 standard designates areas as in non-attainment status with the Act when ozone readings are at or above 75 parts per billion per cubic meter.
The standard was tightened in 2015 to 70 ppb.
Court battles over the more recent standard have resulted in both being in play, Narvaez said
“We are currently under non-attainment under two separate ozone National Ambient Air Quality standards,” she said. “We are in attainment for all the other pollutants. There’s six of them.”
The other five are carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur oxides and particulate matter. The latter is tiny particles of all kinds of things, designated both as PM10 and PM2.5 — the numbers denote micron: for comparison, hair is about 70 microns in diameter.
In plain English, particulate pollution is haze. Ozone pollution is smog and is also called ground-level ozone to distinguish it from the ozone layer that protects the planet at its outermost atmosphere.
Non-attainment status requires government and polluting industries to spend resources on elaborate — and expensive — State Implementation Plans describing what’s being done to bring down emissions.
Drivers perhaps notice non-attainment status most during annual auto inspections that include stiff exhaust system checks.
Palo Pinto County is not in the Metroplex-based non-attainment area, but Dr. Alyson Zulfer, at Palo Pinto Pediatrics, knows it affects her 50 or so patients with asthma.
“Ozone is certainly not limited — it can travel,” she said. “It does blow our way. ... I think it’s something that, quite honestly, is not on people’s minds out here. I just don’t think people know the transportability of it, that it can still become a rural issue as well.”
The doctor has practiced three years, after five years in clinical practice, and is familiar with summertime asthma spikes.
Her advice mirrors that of air quality officials who recommend staying indoors during the hottest hours.
“Mornings and evenings — we avoid the hottest parts of the day for sure — that’s when we suggest these things like swimming and walking,” she said. “There’s so many things that play into these hot days, because kids do want to be outside. They need to be outside.”
She also tells her patients to learn when they are close to trouble.
“You have to listen to your body,” she said. “Tell your mom if you feel tightness in your chest or feel like you can’t catch your breath. We look for the triggers of asthma, and ozone is one. Typically, we talk about limiting exposures. So things like getting short of breath or coughing, then we’ll step up the therapy.”
The American Lung Association rates the Dallas/Fort Worth region as the 18th worst metro area for ozone in the U.S., in its 24th Annual State of the Air report.
The Houston/Galveston region ranks ninth on the report.
Laredo and Waco are the most ozone-free Texas cities, according to the report.
The report grades counties most affected by ozone.
Parker County gets a B, though next-door Tarrant flunks — as does Dallas County.
As for particulate matter, no Texas city or region made the top 25.
Narvaez indicated the tightening ozone standard is frustrating for a region where ozone emissions are lowering.
“Anytime we get close to reaching the standard, a new one comes out,” she said.
There are 20 ozone monitors throughout the DFW region, including one in Parker County on New Authon Road near the Precinct 2 barn.
The council of governments deals chiefly with ozone through its transportation function, which includes exhaust from airplanes and construction equipment along with vehicles on roads. It leaves industrial emissions mostly to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Narvaez added the COG’s air quality team has encouraged local cement kilns to voluntarily install clean-air equipment.
“We have met with some of those companies, and they did voluntarily put things in their plants to reduce emissions,” she said.
She said air quality watchers were puzzled that ozone levels did not fall in rhythm with the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown.
“We thought that, in 2020 with COVID and shelter-in-place orders, we were not driving ... that we’d definitely attain the standard,” she said. “And we didn’t. and that showed us, with very little vehicle activity on our roadways, we still have very, very high ozone.
“We’re not 100 percent sure, but two-thirds to three-fourths of the ozone concentration that’s in our region every day is from outside our region.”
Ozone transport is everyone’s headache. Computer modeling by a five-county Northeast Texas coalition of government and industry showed much of that region’s pollution came from oil refineries in west Louisiana.
Those same computer models also showed much of Northeast Texas’ ozone, chiefly from three coal-fired power plants and the Texas Eastman chemical plant, blew into the Dallas/Fort Worth region.
The Metroplex and surrounding counties are not home to any coal-fired plants, Narvaez said.
“But they’re right outside our region,” she added.
To see the Lung Association report, go to www.lung.org/research/sota/.
The council of governments air quality site is at www.airnorthtexas.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.