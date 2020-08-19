The Brock Lady Eagles are soaring again, winning three of four sets against Valley View on Tuesday night: 22-25, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-23. Brock evened its overall record at 2-2.
Brock’s season began in bumpy fashion. On Aug. 11, the Lady Eagles won their first match against Holliday but lost an important player -- senior middle blocker Rian Brunner -- to a sprained ankle.
Brock was swept 3-0 in its next two matches against Gunter and Decatur. Missing the experienced Brunner contributed to both losses, although “Decatur isn’t exactly a bad team, and neither is Gunter,” said head Coach Mallory Daniel.
When will Brunner return?
“We are not sure at this point,” the coach said. “We are working through it.”
Brunner wore a protective boot as she cheered on her teammates against Valley View.
Brock will play at 5 p.m. Friday at home against the Springtown Porcupines.
Millsap falls to Sanger
The Millsap Bulldogs put up a good fight but were ultimately leashed in three of four sets against the 4A Sanger Indians in a home non-conference match: 24-26, 25-21, 13-25 and 25-27. Millsap’s overall record dropped to 1-3 after winning its first match of the season against Mineral Wells.
Millsap head Coach Kylie Serrato said her team fought hard against Sanger, a bigger school, but hurt themselves with defensive miscues.
“Our team matched up with them very well,” she said. “We played some close hard-fought matches, but unfortunately, our errors defensively is what lost us the game. I believe our hitting and blocking was especially highlighted last night and was what kept us in the game in those close matches and on the set that we took. Once we fix our defensive errors though, I truly think this team is capable of something special.”
The Lady Dogs play next at 11:30 p.m. at Poolville.
Mineral Wells says “Hi, Buckaroos”
The Lady Rams won Tuesday’s home non-conference match against Breckenridge by a score of 3-1. Other than a third set lapse, Mineral Wells remained in firm control: 25-14, 25-13, 13-25 and 25-12.
The Lady Rams improved their overall record to 1-2. Next on tap is Tolar at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Springtown drubs Dunbar
The Lady Pines swept Dunbar 3-0 with little difficulty on Tuesday night: 25-6, 25-14 and 25-9. Railey Druxman led the way with 16 kills and 10 digs, and Emma Martinez added 12 digs of her own. Rayleigh Farris was credited with seven assists.
Springtown evened its overall record at 1-1 and faces Brock at 5 p.m. Friday at the Eagles’ gymnasium.
Peaster falls for the first time
The Lady Greyhounds lost for the first time on Tuesday night, dropping to 5-1 overall. Peaster couldn’t overcome a slow start and lost a non-conference match against the Decatur Eagles: 17-25, 11-25, 26-24 and 18-25.
The Greyhounds play an away game at 11 p.m. Tuesday in Bridgeport.
Poolville earns fans’ approval
The Monarchs won Tuesday’s home non-conference match against the Paradise Panthers in a hard-fought battle that stretched to five sets: 25-14, 25-23, 25-27, 21-25 and 15-9. Bentley Ryan led in kills and blocks, while Lexi Heiser dominated in digs. Makable Ray topped the team in assists.
Poolville is 4-1 overall and plays next in a dual match with Millsap and Post on Friday at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.