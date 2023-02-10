A small army activated around Weatherford and Parker County during the recent ice storm.
“We all pulled together to help people,” Bobby Crutsinger said of a five-day rescue effort during the freeze that stranded drivers across the area in ditches, ravines and along the inclines of ice-coated roads.
Crutsinger, a wrecker service owner and founder of a nonprofit providing RV homes to veterans, said 258 recoveries took place during the frigid week — in an all-volunteer effort of neighbors helping neighbors.
“And nobody was charged,” he said. “We all did this for God and God’s work, and to help one another.”
Crutsinger said when stranded drivers called his Kangaroo Towing service during the week, he offered the phone numbers of the volunteers who were ready to ride.
“We didn’t run our trucks at all,” he said, after describing the assets brought by volunteers. “Seven Jeeps and two trucks were here, that volunteered to help rescue people off the road — day and night. (There were) seven volunteers on standby, and four of them worked in the middle of the night to help.”
The first person to volunteer to bring a Jeep to the army was Chuck Schaefer, who signed on despite knowing he was about to undergo brain surgery.
“He’s a very awesome guy,” Crutsinger said of Schaefer, whose surgery went well — after one hospital return — and who Crutsinger said was back home Wednesday night.
“Chuck Schaefer did all of this knowing he was fighting his own battle,” he said. “He loves everyone, he loves helping people.”
Crutsinger added that Chris Sharp and a brother even delivered baby formula to a Zion Hill home at 6 a.m. one morning.
“He helped me rescue a bunch of people, too,” he said. “It takes the community to come together.”
Crutsinger said he told callers the rescue would be free but they were welcome to pass on a thank-you gift as they were able.
“Lots of people didn’t have anything, because it’s a hard economy already,” he said.
The good Samaritans will muster again when needed.
“We will always be here to help,” he said, adding that more are welcome to join the next effort. “Watch our Facebook. We will do a broadcast for people to help.”
The page is a shared Facebook profile with Crutsinger’s wife and can be found by Googling, peggybobbycrutsinger.
