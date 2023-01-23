After a 12-win season and making it to the third round of the playoffs, the Gordon Longhorns had seven players named to First-Team in their district, while five received recognition for their work on both sides of the ball this season.
Stryker Reed was awarded the Newcomer of the Year award.
Reed finished with 1,168 yards rushing on 84 attempts with 32 touchdowns. He also had 10 receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Riley Reed received the Offensive MVP this year.
Reed ran the ball 72 times for 1,082 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had 20 receptions for 394 yards with five touchdowns for the Longhorns.
Whit Fuller received the Defensive MVP for the district.
Fuller finished with 69 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Fuller, senior tight end Owen Curry, freshman receiver Brayden Walters, sophomore center/kicker Juan Cabrera and freshman spreadback Stryker Reed received First-Team offense selections this year.
Fuller finished the season 28-for-46 for 562 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught a pass for 24 yards.
Curry caught two passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns on the year.
Walters had 23 receptions for 477 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had five carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Cabrera connected on 69-for-83 extra points and averaged 46.2 yards on kickoffs.
Cabrera, freshman Kaden Crowe, Walters, Stryker Reed and Riley Reed were named to the First-Team defense.
Cabrera finished with 91 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and four fumble recoveries.
Crowe was second on the team with 108 tackles. He had 20 tackles for loss, eight and a half sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Longhorns.
Walters led the team with 114 tackles. He also had 25 tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, eight pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Stryker Reed finished with 76 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.
Riley Reed had 96 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Senior fullback Collin Culver, freshman spreadback Noah Kostiha, freshman kicker Asher Salinas, and junior Jack Stallings received Second-Team offense for the Longhorns.
Culver finished with 18 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 10 yards.
Kostiha carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards. He went 36-for-52 and 596 yards passing with 11 touchdowns.
Salinas connected on 3-of-5 with extra point attempts and averaged 42 yards per kickoff.
Stallings ran for five yards on two carries.
Senior nose guard Orin Curry, freshman cornerback Aiden Shank and sophomore safety Maddox Stewart were placed on the Second-Team defense for the district.
Orin Curry recorded 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Shank finished with 46 tackles, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Stewart had 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and four interceptions.
Stewart, Orin Curry, Shank, Stallings, Salinas and Culver received Honorable Mentions this year.
Stewart recorded 10 receptions for 105 yards and touchdowns. He also had 10 yards rushing on the year.
Orin Curry ran the ball 12 times for 21 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for six yards.
Shank finished with 11 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also had a completion for 28 yards.
Stallings recorded 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, two pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
Salinas finished with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Culver recorded 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.
