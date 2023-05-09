PALO PINTO -- Jurors handed 99 years to a man accused of selling methamphetamine across the highway from Mineral Wells High School during a trial the first week of May.
Palo Pinto County District Attorney Kriste Burnett said the felony conviction of Simpson Thompson, 60, was one of several arising from a cleanout by the City County Narcotics Unit at Super 8 by Wyndham, 108 Farm-to-Market 1821.
None of those defendants was offered probation, and all are in prison now after plea agreements or jury trials, Burnett reported.
"I will not offer plea bargains of probated sentences to drug dealers, especially those who sell that poison in drug free zones near schools and playgrounds," she said.
The drug-free zone statutes also ensure Thompson, whose aliases include Simpson Lane and Simpson Langford, must serve five years before he can begin earning good time toward parole.
Inmates convicted of non-aggravated felonies are eligible for parole on a 99-year sentence after 15 years. But the drug-free zone stipulation means Thompson cannot earn good time until his sixth year.
Burnett reported she and Assistant District Attorney Kason Mobley seated a six-man, six-woman jury in the 29th District Court on May 1.
The panel heard evidence Thompson sold meth three times, in October 2021, in transactions caught on video and audio.
A warrant secured his arrest and recovery of between one and four grams of the narcotic. He faced trial on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
The third-degree felony carried a sentence range of two to 10 years in prison. However, Burnett and Mobley introduced evidence during Thompson's punishment phase of previous convictions for aggravated assault, burglary, forgery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Those enhancements boosted his punishment range to 25 to 99 years or life in prison.
