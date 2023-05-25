MINERAL WELLS — A 65-year-old man was taken into custody after a five-hour standoff that began as a warrant service.
Mineral Wells police, the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS officers arrived at a home in the 2900 block of SE 6th St. around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant on the man for possession of a controlled substance.
As officers arrived on scene, the man was spotted running back into the residence from his driveway. Officers approached the garage entry and began speaking with an elderly male in the backyard. During discussions, an officer observed the man who was the subject of the warrant pointing a pistol at another officer and the elderly man, according to a Mineral Wells PD press release. The officer retreated and reported the man was armed with a handgun.
Tractor Supply Co. Team Leader James Garrett he had notified his manager when he heard what was going on behind the store.
“He told me to be ready to get everybody in the back,” Garrett said.
Officers began negotiations with the man, who had barricaded himself inside the home, and Texas Rangers, more DPS officers and Parker County SWAT members arrived to assist.
At 7 p.m., the man notified negotiators that he had put his gun on the kitchen table and exited the residence, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Police said there were no injuries during the incident and the man was transported to the Palo Pinto County Jail for the warrant and an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mineral Wells Police Chief Tim Denison thanked the responding agencies for their support during the standoff, as well as neighbors, onlookers and others for complying with requests from officers to keep the area safe.
