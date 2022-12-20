MINERAL WELLS — Investigators are awaiting forensic results after a shooting reported Sunday morning sent one man to a regional hospital, Mineral Wells police reported.
The victim’s condition was unknown Tuesday morning, police said. No arrests had been made.
An announcement from the department said officers were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of SE Eighth Street after a caller reported a man had likely been shot. The caller reported the man had fallen to the ground before rising and running off.
Police responding to the scene found no one but soon learned from Palo Pinto General Hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room.
“A witness was interviewed at the hospital,” the department announcement said.
The man, described by police only as in his 30s, was soon taken to a nearby trauma hospital.
Police report that witnesses were interviewed at the secured crime scene and that the department is “ …waiting for additional forensic evidence to be returned from the lab.”
