WEATHERFORD — A Parker County grand jury last week indicted a man accused of shooting and killing his mother.
Matthew Ray Russell, 37, of Azle was arrested Sept. 28 after a call reporting that a woman had been shot at residence off Cedar Creek Drive in Azle.
A relative reported his cousin, Russell, shot the aunt of the reporting party and observed Russell near the front door of the residence holding a rifle immediately following the screams of his mother, identified as Rebecca Caffey Russell, around 7:30 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit.
The cousin ran after Matthew Russell pointed the rifle at him, and stated he heard more shots being fired after he fled out of the back door of the residence, according to the affidavit.
Deputies arrived on scene and observed the deceased woman on the kitchen floor bleeding, and two empty shell casings nearby, as well as a trail of blood leading from the front door to the kitchen.
The cousin reported he was in his bedroom when he heard his aunt scream that she had been shot, and informed officers that Russell had recently returned to the residence after a break-up with his girlfriend.
Within hours of the report, Russell was arrested by the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office for public intoxication after a vehicular pursuit through Weatherford and Mineral Wells.
During an interview with Texas Rangers the next day, Russell admitted to shooting and killing his mother with two different guns, according to the affidavit, and that he attempted to kill his cousin while he was running for the back door "because he thought [he] was a demonic presence."
Russell was also indicted on a charge of attempted murder/deadly conduct.
"If convicted of murder, Mr. Russell will be facing a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000," Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. "If convicted of attempted murder, his sentence will be from two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine."
In a related case, Russell was also indicted last month for evading arrest with a vehicle. The punishment range for that charge is two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, Swain said.
