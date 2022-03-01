Several Parker County incumbent officeholders withstood a challenge from newcomers, according to final but unofficial election results Tuesday night.
In the race for Parker County Judge, Pat Deen defended his seat against Thomas Moorman, receiving 61 percent of the votes.
Sheriff Russ Authier, appointed to the position in March of last year, won against challenger Marc Povero, a member of the Fort Worth PD and the mayor of Hudson Oaks, with 54 percent of the votes.
Authier will face Libertarian Russell E. Hess in November.
Two precinct commissioner races saw all new faces, with Joe Harris and Jacob Holt finishing in the top two of a three-way race for Precinct 2 to force a runoff. Johnny Cannon finished third. Harris received 46.3 percent and Holt 42.5 percent.
In Precinct 4, Eric Contreras and Mike Hale will face off in a runoff, getting 48.1 percent and 30.3 percent of the votes, respectively, topping Michael Chandler and Fred Hammons
In Parker County Court-at-Law 1, Kirk Martin finished with 55 percent of the votes against Zachary Pettigrew and Kitty Wise to win that seat.
In the Parker County JP 3 race, incumbent Dusty Vinson was narrowly defeated by Randall Grissom, with Grissom gaining 50.9 percent.
In the four-way contest for JP 4, Allison Bedore and Tim Mendolia will have a run-off after each bested candidates Bernard Suchocki and Michael Morris. Bedore received 29.8 percent and Mendolia 36.4 percent.
Parker County Republican Chair J Scott Utley retained his position after defeating challenger Rachael Watson with 56 percent of the votes.
In Palo Pinto County's Precinct 2 commissioner race, Mike Reed defeated Leonard Maddox with 80 percent, and in the commissioner of Precinct 4 race, Jeff Fryer edged out Tim Bezio with 50.8 percent of the votes.
A three-way race to unseat incumbent Jason Sheehy for JP 3 will head to a runoff between Sheehy (40.4 percent) and Johnny McKee Jr. (37.3 percent). Hollie Lively finished with 22 percent.
For statewide races and proposition results visit https://www.parkercountytx.com/482/Election-Results or https://www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.Primary.Election.
