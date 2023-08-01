MINERAL WELLS — The nearness of city fire, police and other nearby opportunities to make more money prompted Mineral Wells City Manager Dean Sullivan to lay out pay increases he described as market salary levels.
“Market determines pay — especially in the public sector,” Sullivan told council members during a Thursday budget workshop.
“We’re not out here on an island anymore,” he continued. “We have people leaving for $20,000, $30,000, $40,000 more a year. ... We’ve had plenty of people show up for a day, and then they leave.”
Presenting his second annual spending plan as city manager, Sullivan noted that last year’s No. 1 priority was street work.
The council launched a five-year street improvement plan during this budget year as a result.
The coming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, Sullivan said the priority is personnel.
He laid out the raises by department as follows:
• Fire/EMS — a $165,000 increase;
• Police — a $200,000 increase;
• Parks and Recreation — a $100,000 increase;
• Water Department — a $340,000 increase;
• Airport (adding two positions) — a $90,000 increase.
At the end of Thursday’s workshop, the council agreed to a public hearing schedule for the budget and tax rate Sullivan proposes the council adopt.
It’s 59.59 cents per $100 property value, which will bring in $546,000 more than this year’s rate of 58.41 cents drew.
The council agreed to hold the hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday and on Aug. 15. If any line item changes between the two hearings, a third will be set for Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.