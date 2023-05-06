Final, but unofficial election results:
Aledo ISD bond
For: 56.03%
Against: 43.97%
Garner ISD bond
Prop A
For: 35.2%
Against: 64.8%
Prop B
For: 33.96%
Against: 66.04%
Brock ISD bond
Prop A
For: 62.12%
Against: 37.88%
Prop B
For: 56.56%
Against: 43.44%
Prop C
For: 55.55%
Against: 44.45%
Aledo CC Place 3
Shawna Ford: 76.65%
Duane Beck: 23.35%
Springtown ISD Place 2
Michele Kelly: 56.89%
Ken Jensen: 43.11%
Weatherford CC Place 2
Robert Gallegos: 19.62%
Kale Rokus: 14.21%
Zack Smith: 66.16%
Hudson Oaks CC Place 5
Daniel Cross: 76.39%
Chris Ramsey: 23.61%
Millsap ISD
Scott Ellisor: 5.43%
Brad Hall: 12.91%
Daniele Clark: 15.2%
Ross Beavers: 14.35%
Andrea Schrick: 17.25%
Bobbye Brogdon: 13.15%
Beth Adkins: 21.71%
Peaster ISD
Mandy Cross: 45.61%
Brent Gilbert: 12.23%
Mike Bowling: 28.79%
Deborah Blackall: 13.38%
Springtown ISD bond
For: 49.31%
Against: 50.69%
Weatherford ISD Place 6
Nolan Waters: 33.18%
Toby Taylor: 66.82%
Weatherford College Place 4
Doug Dowd: 52.61%
Scott Butler: 47.39%
Parker County ESD 1
Prop AA
For: 78.42%
Against: 21.58%
Prop BB
For: 69.20%
Against: 30.8%
Prop A
For: 82.93%
Against: 17.07%
Prop B
For: 74.07%
Against: 25.93%
Cresson Prop A
For: 60%
Against: 40%
Mineral Wells CC
David Montgomery: 29.9%
Kyle Wayne Kelley: 70.1%
Mingus Mayor
Joey Matthews: 24.68%
Vinny Huckaba: 75.32%
Palo Pinto County ESD 1
For: 25.61%
Against: 74.39%
