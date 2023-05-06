Election Day buttons.jpg

Final, but unofficial election results:

Aledo ISD bond

For: 56.03%

Against: 43.97%

Garner ISD bond

Prop A

For: 35.2%

Against: 64.8%

Prop B

For: 33.96%

Against: 66.04%

Brock ISD bond

Prop A

For: 62.12%

Against: 37.88%

Prop B

For: 56.56%

Against: 43.44%

Prop C

For: 55.55%

Against: 44.45%

Aledo CC Place 3

Shawna Ford: 76.65%

Duane Beck: 23.35%

Springtown ISD Place 2

Michele Kelly: 56.89%

Ken Jensen: 43.11%

Weatherford CC Place 2

Robert Gallegos: 19.62%

Kale Rokus: 14.21%

Zack Smith: 66.16%

Hudson Oaks CC Place 5

Daniel Cross: 76.39%

Chris Ramsey: 23.61%

Millsap ISD

Scott Ellisor: 5.43%

Brad Hall: 12.91%

Daniele Clark: 15.2%

Ross Beavers: 14.35%

Andrea Schrick: 17.25%

Bobbye Brogdon: 13.15%

Beth Adkins: 21.71%

Peaster ISD

Mandy Cross: 45.61%

Brent Gilbert: 12.23%

Mike Bowling: 28.79%

Deborah Blackall: 13.38%

Springtown ISD bond

For: 49.31%

Against: 50.69%

Weatherford ISD Place 6

Nolan Waters: 33.18%

Toby Taylor: 66.82%

Weatherford College Place 4

Doug Dowd: 52.61%

Scott Butler: 47.39%

Parker County ESD 1 

Prop AA

For: 78.42%

Against: 21.58%

Prop BB

For: 69.20%

Against: 30.8%

Prop A

For: 82.93%

Against: 17.07%

Prop B

For: 74.07%

Against: 25.93%

Cresson Prop A

For: 60%

Against: 40%

Mineral Wells CC

David Montgomery: 29.9%

Kyle Wayne Kelley: 70.1%

Mingus Mayor

Joey Matthews: 24.68%

Vinny Huckaba: 75.32%

Palo Pinto County ESD 1

For: 25.61%

Against: 74.39%

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you