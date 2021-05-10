MINERAL WELLS – The Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau Monday announced David May as its new president and chief executive officer.
May will replace interim chamber President/CEO Raymond Greenwood, who has agreed to stay through the end of May to assist in the transition. Greenwood was appointed interim president/CEO after Ryan Roach resigned to pursue a private business opportunity. A chamber search committee member contacted May about the position and an agreement was soon reached by the chamber's executive board to hire May.
“His excitement and enthusiasm about the job is refreshing,” Chamber Board President Carla Hay-Perdue said of May. “He is the most connected person in the community I know. He is connected to almost everybody, and to most of the organizations in Mineral Wells. Plus, he has excellent marketing, communication and people skills. We knew he was the best fit for the job.”
As for Greenwood, Hay-Perdue said, “Raymond has been an integral part of the chamber for the past 2 years, helping to guide us through COVID, keeping the chamber financially healthy, and coordinating wonderful events like the New Year’s Party and Virtual Chamber Banquet.”
May moved to Mineral Wells in 2002 with his daughter after accepting the job of editor for the Mineral Wells Index, a position he held until May 2020, with the exception of a short stint as editor of the Weatherford Democrat before returning to Mineral Wells in 2015 with the added title of general manager for the newspaper. May resigned a year ago to become associate publisher for Parker County Today magazine.
Named the Outstanding Individual Chamber Member for 2018-19, May previously served on the chamber board. He was part of the new marketing and rebranding committee that engaged Arsenal Advertising and the chamber slogan, “Where Texas Runs Deep.”
“I am very appreciative of the opportunity and support what is going to allow me to do things I am passionate about – promoting Mineral Wells, supporting local businesses and helping create a more vibrant and enticing business environment,” said May. “What an exciting time to step into this position as Mineral Wells continues to grow and new investors come to town. We have already seen so much positive growth and change, and the best is yet to come. Now, I have the chance to be part of and help create that excitement and growth.”
May said it was clear almost immediately that he and chamber leadership were aligned on the goals and direction of the chamber as it relates to membership, organizations, institutions and the community.
“It is certainly an advantage to come in with the knowledge and history I have about the city and the area, and to come in having the relationships I do within the chamber organization and throughout the community. I am excited to get started.”
About the Chamber
With roots 120 years old, the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is a non-profit business organization that relies on member volunteers to provide leadership, vision and service to strengthen the business climate by partnering with the city, county, local school district, and healthcare system. The chamber advocates on behalf of businesses to ensure they have a voice at all levels of government. Not only is the chamber engaged in business activities, but it is also responsible for promoting tourism within Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County through Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
The chamber is located at 511 E. Hubbard St., Mineral Wells, TX 76067. Call the chamber at 940-325-2557 and visit www.mineralwellstx.com for information about the chamber and becoming a member.
