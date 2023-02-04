After a season that saw coaching changes with all of the private school football programs, each team shined, with individual players honored on the Weatherford Democrat's All-Private School football team.

Below is the list of superlatives and the first-team roster comprised of players from all four private schools. The All-Private School team is determined by coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.

MVP

Senior running back Camden Logan, Azle Christian

Logan carried the team while running for nearly 2,200 yards with 40 touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 127 yards with a touchdown.

On defense he had 94 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and two forced fumbles.

Offensive Player of the Year

Senior running back Brayden Bork, Weatherford Christian

Bork ran for 1474 yards with 19 touchdowns on 145 carries. He also had 43 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Year

Senior cornerback Garen Terry, Community Christian

Terry had 78 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, four forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Junior Rand Green, Weatherford Christian

Green had 10 returns for 280 yards for the Lions.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Senior quarterback Connor Snead, Community Christian

Snead went 115-for-191 for 2344 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also ran for 144 yards on 48 carries.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Freshman Brodie Clark, Weatherford Christian

Clark had one interception, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery for the Lions.

Utility Player of the Year

Senior Brendan Lowe, Community Christian

Lowe finished with 685 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he had 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and four blocked field goals.

Coach of the Year

Gary Rushing, Community Christian

In his first year with the Warriors, Rushing increased their win total by three from last year. He also led them to their most successful season since 2009.

First-Team:

QB - Hunter McCoy, junior, Weatherford Christian

QB- Connor Snead, senior, Community Christian

RB- Canton Wise, senior, Community Christian

RB- AJ Rollins, junior, Azle Christian

WR- Chandler Snead, senior, Community Christian 

WR- Rand Green, junior, Weatherford Christian

WR- Blayne Ditto, senior, Weatherford Christian

TE- Garen Terry, senior, Community Christian 

OL- Jack Lytle, senior,Trinity Christian

OL- Bryson Ross, senior, Weatherford Christian

OL- Boston Cox, senior, Weatherford Christian

OL- Selek Evans, senior, Weatherford Christian

OL- Chance Wortham, Trinity Christian

K- Gibson Cogdill, senior, Weatherford Christian

DL- Jackson Sykes, junior, Trinity Christian

DL- Canton Wise, senior, Community Christian

DL- Garen Terry, senior, Community Christian

DL- Boston Cox, senior, Weatherford Christian

DL- Brayden Ditto, senior Weatherford Christian

LB- Jace Robertson, senior, Weatherford Christian

LB- Brenden Hennech, senior, Community Christian

LB- Brendan Lowe, senior, Community Christian

LB- Jake Skartvedt, junior, Azle Christian

DB- Connor Ford, senior, Community Christian

DB- AJ Rollins, junior, Azle Christian

DB- Caleb Lammers, senior, Community Christian

DB- Mathew Sykes, junior, Trinity Christian

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you