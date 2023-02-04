After a season that saw coaching changes with all of the private school football programs, each team shined, with individual players honored on the Weatherford Democrat's All-Private School football team.
Below is the list of superlatives and the first-team roster comprised of players from all four private schools. The All-Private School team is determined by coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Senior running back Camden Logan, Azle Christian
Logan carried the team while running for nearly 2,200 yards with 40 touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 127 yards with a touchdown.
On defense he had 94 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and two forced fumbles.
Offensive Player of the Year
Senior running back Brayden Bork, Weatherford Christian
Bork ran for 1474 yards with 19 touchdowns on 145 carries. He also had 43 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Year
Senior cornerback Garen Terry, Community Christian
Terry had 78 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, four forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.
Special Teams Player of the Year
Junior Rand Green, Weatherford Christian
Green had 10 returns for 280 yards for the Lions.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Senior quarterback Connor Snead, Community Christian
Snead went 115-for-191 for 2344 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also ran for 144 yards on 48 carries.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Freshman Brodie Clark, Weatherford Christian
Clark had one interception, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery for the Lions.
Utility Player of the Year
Senior Brendan Lowe, Community Christian
Lowe finished with 685 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he had 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and four blocked field goals.
Coach of the Year
Gary Rushing, Community Christian
In his first year with the Warriors, Rushing increased their win total by three from last year. He also led them to their most successful season since 2009.
First-Team:
QB - Hunter McCoy, junior, Weatherford Christian
QB- Connor Snead, senior, Community Christian
RB- Canton Wise, senior, Community Christian
RB- AJ Rollins, junior, Azle Christian
WR- Chandler Snead, senior, Community Christian
WR- Rand Green, junior, Weatherford Christian
WR- Blayne Ditto, senior, Weatherford Christian
TE- Garen Terry, senior, Community Christian
OL- Jack Lytle, senior,Trinity Christian
OL- Bryson Ross, senior, Weatherford Christian
OL- Boston Cox, senior, Weatherford Christian
OL- Selek Evans, senior, Weatherford Christian
OL- Chance Wortham, Trinity Christian
K- Gibson Cogdill, senior, Weatherford Christian
DL- Jackson Sykes, junior, Trinity Christian
DL- Canton Wise, senior, Community Christian
DL- Garen Terry, senior, Community Christian
DL- Boston Cox, senior, Weatherford Christian
DL- Brayden Ditto, senior Weatherford Christian
LB- Jace Robertson, senior, Weatherford Christian
LB- Brenden Hennech, senior, Community Christian
LB- Brendan Lowe, senior, Community Christian
LB- Jake Skartvedt, junior, Azle Christian
DB- Connor Ford, senior, Community Christian
DB- AJ Rollins, junior, Azle Christian
DB- Caleb Lammers, senior, Community Christian
DB- Mathew Sykes, junior, Trinity Christian
