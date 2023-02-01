After a season that saw three Palo Pinto County football teams make it to the playoffs, players were honored for their play on the gridiron.
Below is the list of superlatives and the first-team roster comprised of players from all county public schools. The UIL All-Palo Pinto County team is determined by coaches’ nominations, all-district lists and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Freshman running back Stryker Reed, Gordon
Reed ran for 1,168 yards with 32 touchdowns on 84 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman year.
Offensive Player of the Year
Junior running back Jose Garcia, Mineral Wells
Garcia led the Rams and the county in rushing as he ran for 1,409 yards with 13 touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Year
Senior linebacker Billy Sandoval, Santo
Sandoval had 88 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.
Special Teams Player of the Year
Senior DJ Simpson, Mineral Wells
Simpson had 500 return yards for the Rams this year.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Freshman running back Riley Reed, Gordon
Reed ran the ball 72 times for 1,082 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had 20 receptions for 394 yards with five touchdowns for the Longhorns.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Freshman Kaden Crowe, Gordon
Crowe was second on the team with 108 tackles. He had 20 tackles for loss, eight and a half sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Longhorns.
Utility Player of the Year
Freshman Bryan Walters, Gordon
Walters finished with 23 receptions for 477 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran five times for 31 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, he led the team with 114 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, eight pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Coach of the Year
Mike Reed, Gordon
Reed increased the Longhorns' win total by two from last year to this year with a third round appearance in the playoffs.
First-Team:
QB - Hut Thornton, junior, Santo
QB- Mason Facteau, senior, Mineral Wells
RB- DJ Simpson, senior, Mineral Wells
RB- Kash Johnson, senior, Santo
WR- Brayden Newcomb, senior, Santo
WR- Asher Salinas, freshman, Gordon
WR- Preztynn Harrisson, sophomore, Mineral Wells
TE-Owen Curry, senior, Gordon
TE- Payton Light, senior, Mineral Wells
OL- Braxton Steiner, senior, Santo
OL- Lex Laursen, senior, Santo
OL- Omar Galvan, senior, Mineral Wells
OL- Orin Curry, senior, Gordon
OL- Shannon Rogers, sophomore, Mineral Wells
K- Kevin Valenzuela, sophomore, Santo
DL- Luke Tucker, senior, Santo
DL- Faron Roach, senior, Santo
DL- Branden Firth, junior, Santo
DL- Clayton Etheridge, junior, Mineral Wells
DL- Brandon Gray, junior, Mineral Wells
LB- Blake Blue, senior, Mineral Wells
LB- Braden Etheridge, junior, Mineral Wells
LB- Jacob Farquhar, senior, Santo
LB- Juan Cabrera, sophomore, Gordon
LB- Jake Bryan, senior, Santo
DB- Madox Stewart, sophomore, Gordon
DB-Jonathan Hammer, senior, Mineral Wells
DB- Kayden Montalvo, sophomore, Mineral Wells
DB- Jake Byrd, senior, Santo
Editor’s note: Multiple messages left for Strawn athletics seeking player stats were not returned at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.