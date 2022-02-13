The Republican field to represent Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties in the Texas House of Representatives District 60 has drawn three challengers to incumbent Rep. Glenn Rogers. The incumbent faces challenges from Mike Olcott, Lucas Turner and Kit Marshall. The term is for two years beginning with the legislative session that opens in early January 2023. Candidate stories appear in the order on which they appear on the March 1 ballot. Olcott did not respond to questions by deadline.
Lucas Turner
Lucas Turner plans to jump directly into the mix if Republican voters send him to the Texas House of Representatives as a freshman lawmaker in the 88th Legislative Session.
“I would not just sit on the sidelines,” Turner said. “I’m not content just to keep Texas conservative, but I think we need to take some ground back. … Just because Parker County mostly votes Republican doesn’t mean our area is necessarily conservative.”
Running for his first elective office, Turner said the 87th Legislature did “a good job.”
“There’s not much bad I’ve got to say about it,” he said. “I think it was a success.”
The attorney argues, however, that there is more to do for House District 60. He said he would leave commercial property taxes alone but go after relief for homeowners.
“I would really go for a homestead exemption that is real,” he said, adding he finds it unfair for Texans to finally pay off a mortgage only to see school, city and county property taxes rival mortgage burdens.
Turner, an attorney and married father of five young children, said he expects a runoff in his four-person primary race.
“And the goal (on March 1) is to be in the top two,” he said.
Turner said he agrees with Gov. Greg Abbott in opposing COVID mandates, requiring masks or vaccinations, but he added each Texan must be responsible for the state’s collective response to the pandemic.
“I think we are doing well,” he said. “I wish (the legislature) would have stuck around a little longer to put some teeth in the executive order (banning mask or vaccine mandates). … Man, (Abbott) was in a tough spot, and we did shut down and I don’t think we’ll do it again. But I know he acted from what he knew. As far as masks and vaccinations, this is America — we are free to stay home or wear a mask if we want to. We’re not afraid of (COVID), but at the same time people should be careful and wise.”
Turner gave the 87th Legislature an incomplete for its handling of the power grid, though he acknowledged progress was made. He also said the February 2021 ice storm that shut down the state was as much a wake-up call for everyday Texans as it was for their government.
“I think so,” he said. “It starts with accountability. I don’t know how much oversight some of these (energy) companies needed, but just a conversation is important to keep going. With the rate of people moving here … we’re going to have to be ready. I just really believe in personal responsibility — not once did I get mad at my government. I need to be prepared. I think (the grid) has been addressed, and I don’t think we’re done with it.”
Glenn Rogers
Glenn Rogers got his baptism by fire in his first legislative session as a House member, but the Republican incumbent from House District 60 is declaring victory en route to the March 1 primary.
“It was frantic, with one weird event after another,” he recalled, listing limited personal interactions due to COVID, an Arctic vortex storm that “turned everything upside down” and a walk-out by Democrats. “In spite of all that, we still got stuff done. … It was a very productive session, the most conservative session in Texas history.”
Taking aim now at a four-candidate ballot, Rogers points to accomplishments such as being the only freshman lawmaker named to the important Transportation Committee and carrying the bill which provided a 13th paycheck for public school teachers.
“Overall, I think I had 12 bills pass the House,” he said. “We were very active.”
Rogers, 66, said the 87th Legislature made progress on ensuring the state’s power grid holds up to extreme cold. He added there remains work to be done.
“We’re better off than we were,” he said. “To say we’re 100 percent (better) is not accurate. …We need to make sure that there are consequences for not having adequate weatherization.”
Rogers hopes to rejoin the Transportation Committee when the 88th session convenes in January 2023. He hopes to land on the Natural Resources Committee as well.
“Certainly, we’re looking at water and what can be done there,” he said, in a nod to the challenge of meeting growing water demand as more people move to Parker and Palo Pinto counties — Stephens County, the third county in House District 60, is next in line if not already experiencing growth.
Rogers predicted the legislature will tamp down property taxes by leveraging $3 billion in the American Rescue Plan Act. That will leave the Rainy Day Fund where the 87th session left it, at $12 billion, along with a general reserve fund at $6 billion.
Rogers said unfunded mandates, in which the state pushes costly responsibilities onto the shoulders of cities, schools and counties, can be limited if lawmakers keep their eyes open.
“I’m opposed to unfunded mandates,” he said. “I know they occur, usually unintentionally. Intentions are good, but we need to scrutinize what we’re doing more closely.”
He acknowledged that if more people take one of the COVID vaccinations fewer people would die or be hospitalized.
“I personally am vaccinated, and I want people to get vaccinated,” he said. “But I certainly don’t want people to be mandated to be vaccinated.”
Rogers and his wife, fellow veterinarian Mandy Rogers, are parents of four and have five grandchildren.
Kit Marshall
A self-described “country girl” who leads the city of Aledo says she’ll bring a strong rural voice to Austin representing Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties if elected.
Mayor Kit Marshall added she’ll put the brakes on unfunded mandates out of Austin, where successive legislative sessions have transferred more and more responsibilities — and expenses — to cities, counties and school districts.
Marshall said her 20 years in city government, including the last 16 as mayor, equip her to have a voice in legislation despite being a freshman lawmaker.
“It goes back to those relationships and building a network so you understand where everybody is coming from,” she said, later noting she has testified at the capitol on proposed legislation. “How you say what you say matters, and I’ve got a lot of experience building consensus. I understand how government works whether I like it or not.”
Marshall, 66, gave the nearly year-long 87th session a passing grade on fixing the state’s main power grid. But she said more remains to be done to prevent another three-day power shut down as happened last February under arctic storm Uri.
“They absolutely jump-started it in the direction it should be going,” she said, noting replacement of the board overseeing the power grid. “There’s still work to be done, but they recognized the problem and got a solution working.”
Marshall said her top goals in Austin are to stop “the encroachment on local control” through funded and unfunded mandates, and the complementary issues of transportation and economic development.
She is an advocate for lowering the property tax burden.
“There needs to be a balance between property taxes and sales taxes and an understanding of the impact that any policy has on rural jurisdictions,” she said.
Asked whether that balance included raising the sales tax rate, she replied, “Trying to find that balance where you’re actually providing property tax relief is hard.”
Marshall also will keep an eye on how first responders are being treated. The emergency management officer for Parker County, Marshall lays claim to being the only elected official in Texas with a Texas Emergency Management Certification.
The daughter of a special education pioneer added that “education is a passion of mine.”
And while a parade of candidates have vowed to stop shifting burdens onto local governments only to join the pack once they’re seated in Austin, Marshall said she’s different.
“I’ve served 20 years at the local level,” she said. “It’s important to me. It’s important that I take that with me. And I’m the only candidate for House District 60 that has 20 years of experience at the local level as an elected official.”
Marshall said she’ll ask voters for multiple terms in the legislature. She expressed confidence when asked about the potential for a May 24 runoff in the four-candidate contest.
“I’m running to win,” she said, declining to comment on her opponents.
Marshall is a married mother of two grown children and grandmother to four.
