The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Featured below are candidates running for the Mineral Wells city council Place 1 — Terri Blevins and Brian Shoemaker.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
———
Name: Terri Blevins
Age: 59
Occupation: letter carrier for USPS
Education/Experience: Studied at WTSU and UTA
Family: Two daughters, Rachel, a news reporter in Washington, D.C., Elizabeth, a senior at CCS in Mineral Wells
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: Our city government needs new people to serve on the city council. The current city council is not CITIZEN FRIENDLY. In 2019 they voted to limit citizen access to speak at council meetings. Using the covid lockdown hysteria and passing more stricter rules against public comments and dissent. They used the lockdown as cover to pass spending measures and tax increases without objections or oversight from citizens. We have a fiscally insane, runaway council.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: The top priorities facing the city are the decaying infrastructure of our city. City roads are in a disgusting state, while several millions in bond monies slated for roads, sit somewhere not being used. Citizens are exhausted and frustrated and want progress. Infrastructure is being put behind downtown development. Our water rates are considerably higher than other municipalities. Yet, our water lines are also in disrepair. The so-called “SnowMaggedon” in February, accentuated this point. Street repair and water updates should be an immediate and ongoing priority.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: I would like our city to have a developed set of emergency and crisis protocols to deal with natural and many made disasters and events. I want the draconian anti-Constitutional measures the council has taken to deny free speech to citizens, reversed. I want more accountability and transparency by our council and city government.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I represent the average citizen. I believe in our citizens. They are invested in our city, and should have a voice.
———
Name: Brian Shoemaker
Age: 46
Occupation: Owner of a Chicken Express franchise in Haltom City and an independent contractor as a Landman
Education/experience: MWHS Graduate, 1993; Bachelor of Arts from Texas Tech, 1998; Master of Business Administration from Tarleton, 2000; Two terms on city council, serving on various boards/committees including: the chamber of commerce, Mineral Wells Soccer Association, the Board of Adjustment, Merry Wells Committee, Envision Mineral Wells, and the Hope Shelter Board of Directors
Family: I married my wife, Cara, also a lifelong resident of Mineral Wells, in June of 2001. Cara is the librarian at Houston Elementary and we have two daughters, Caroline and Cate, who are in eighth and sixth grade here in Mineral Wells.
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: My original inspiration for running for city council was just my desire to be more involved in the city that I love. I want to see Mineral Wells reach its full potential as a tourist destination and work on trying to get new housing developments that will add to our tax base and potentially lower our tax rates. I want to help create infrastructure and a culture that will attract successful businesses (retail, restaurants, and entertainment) to come to Mineral Wells and in turn bring new residents wanting to invest in our community and put down roots. I want to help bring in bigger companies and industry that see Mineral Wells as a community with great potential. Most of all, I want Mineral Wells to be a place that my children want to stay and raise their children.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Infrastructure has always been a major issue here in Mineral Wells. In the past, in efforts to keep from raising taxes, our streets and roads were neglected to the point where costly, major repair is the only fix. My first year as a councilman, we passed a bond to repair approximately nine miles of roads. These projects are still underway and should be completed in the next few years. While this is very exciting, we still have many more miles of roads and neighborhoods that need to be fixed. We need to establish a plan that will help us tackle this issue through budgeting and grants. Lack of housing is another issue that needs our attention. As our community is growing, we are working with several contractors to develop new housing additions and working with a firm to help plan these new potential neighborhoods. It is partnerships like these that will help us to beautify the city and attract new families to our area.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: When I first ran in 2017, one of my top priorities was downtown revitalization. As we are beginning to see exciting things happen downtown, I am hopeful that I will be elected again and have the opportunity to push for continued growth and development in that area. I also believe that in addition to seeing Mineral Wells return to its tourist destination status, we need to continue to strengthen our industry. We need to focus on economic development and work to bring in more companies that offer competitive pay. This is the way we will attract more families to our area, which in turn strengthens our tax base and allows us to potentially lower our taxes.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I feel like the knowledge gained from having already served for four years is very helpful. There is a learning curve when you are first elected and trying to get a handle on all the ins and outs of municipal government. I think most important, though, is that I just really love Mineral Wells. I have lived 40 of my 46 years in this city, and I only want what is best for the town and its residents. There are so many exciting things happening in Mineral Wells right now, and I am hopeful that voters will allow me another term to be a part of it.
