The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Candidates running for the Mineral Wells city council Place 2 are Glenn Mitchell and John Brazil.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot. The Weatherford Democrat did not receive a response from John Brazil by deadline.
Name: Glenn Mitchell
Age: 61
Occupation: General Manager, KMI Fabricators, Inc., Mineral Wells, TX
Education/experience: BBA in Business Administration, Major in Production and Operations Management
Family: Married since 1988 to Joanna Mitchell, we raised two sons William and James.
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I became interested in the city operations in 2014 during the campaign for the tax re-allocation to support the restoration of the Baker Hotel. I have served on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2015. I have spent most of my professional career in either a supervisory or managerial role. I believe that my experience provides me a good understanding of city operations and the skills to analyze challenges and to work with people to develop solutions and achieve results. Mineral Wells is in an amazing growth and improvement mode and I want to be a representative of the people and help the city make decisions that will make life better for the residents in Mineral Wells.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: It takes several groups of people working together to rise to the challenges of nurturing a city. No one person, no one group can fight the battle alone and win. If elected to the council, I am certain that I will be an integral part of the team that will help guide the city to its future success. With this concept in mind, here are the issues on which the city needs to concentrate.
The growth of DFW, Weatherford and surrounding communities is quickly spreading into Mineral Wells. The city needs to continue to be proactive in making the proper preparations to handle the impending growth. We should continue to work with consultants and other resources to ensure that we are executing a logical growth plan.
Another issue is that we are challenged for ways to finance our city projects and growth plan. The city is currently exercising several financing options to provide stronger infrastructure and necessary improvements for our current and future needs. The best way to increase available funding is to broaden the tax base. To broaden the tax base you must make Mineral Wells attractive to new residents, housing contractors and new businesses. The city is frequently in negotiations to bring new businesses and housing options into Mineral Wells. Several new housing options, single family housing and apartments, have become reality in the past two or three years. The city having the ability to offer incentives to contractors and new businesses is a very strong tool to make Mineral Wells more appealing to others.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: My personal immediate priorities are to become more educated in the activities in which the council is involved. I have knowledge of many of the projects which are in process, but I am sure that there are projects of which I have little or no knowledge.
The main function of the city is to provide the infrastructure to support the growth that we are currently experiencing and expect in the future. The city is being very aggressive in finding ways to provide the required infrastructure: utilities, ADA compliance, safety compliance, streets, additional police and first responders, etc., not just for the downtown area, but for all areas of the city including residential.
On the planning committee, I have consistently supported projects that improve our community. We need continued efforts toward beautification and cleanliness, as well as a focus on water infrastructure. From day one I will support improvements in these areas at the council level.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I have lived in Mineral Wells for more than 30 years. Over that timespan I have witnessed many different stages of development. As I recall, the downtown renovation began about 10 years ago with the opening of a business or two on Main Street. In recent years, many other retail shops, restaurants, night spots have followed suit. This renovation is mostly funded by local investors and residents. These businesses, whether in the downtown area or in another area of town, contribute to bringing in tourism and make Mineral Wells attractive to potential new residents and businesses.
I have a sincere desire to be a part of the development and growth of Mineral Wells.
I currently serve on the Children’s Alliance Center for Palo Pinto County, MWISD District Education Improvement Committee and City of Mineral Wells Planning and Zoning Committee. Over the years, I have been involved in countless committees, participated in project development and project management, negotiated contracts, dealt with human resources and personnel issues. I believe that the strongest future for Mineral Wells will be planned and executed by a team that can work together to find the best solution for all involved. When elected, I am certain that I will be of value to the residents of Mineral Wells and the City Council.
I appreciate your consideration in the upcoming election.
