The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Featured below are candidates running for the Mineral Wells city council Ward 2 — Brooks Reierson and Carlos Maldonado.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
———
Name: Brooks Reierson
Age: 33
Occupation: Power Plant Mechanic
Education/experience: Associate’s degree in Industrial Maintenance and Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Management. Been in power plants since 2015 after completing my associates at TSTC in Waco. Before that I was in the US Air Force in Security Forces, did one tour in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
Family: Married with a 12-year-old and a 11-month old baby
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I am running cause the people of my ward need their voices to be heard. A lot of the people in my ward are not worried about what happens downtown. They are worried about their taxes going up and no improvements around the ward. They don’t see anything getting fixed or even patched up.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: The biggest is the roads in the city, one of the ways we can fix this issue is by applying for state and federal grants for infrastructure. The city also has some equipment that can repair a lot of the roads. If training is what is needed, then I say send them to training. Another issue that the citizens of the city feel that they do not have voice, they fill that downtown is the only place in the city when it comes to the current city council. They feel like their wards are being neglected and none of the taxpayer’s money is going back to people and its only being used in the downtown area. I will work with all the boards that the city has and figure out where the money is going. We had a water problem during the winter freeze where lines where busting and pumps breaking down. It’s time to update that equipment.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: My top priorities are to deal with the roads in my ward and not just ones that connect downtown. Our water and sewage system needs to be updated badly, one resident told me that when it rains her blocks sewage backs up. There is no reason for that in this day and age. Another resident in my ward says there is a hydrant that is always letting water out and it is coordinated with the TCEQ audits. If this is true it will be stopped immediately and corrected. The city also owns a RO system off of the Brazos River that is not utilized, this was tax payer’s money being wasted. I am all for bringing people into the city for tourism but we need to focus on our own citizens first. We need to have the whole city look good and other things for the tourist to come to town to do.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I am just a normal citizen that is tired of the status quo. City council should be worrying about the people in their wards and not just certain parts in the city. I want to be the voice of the citizens in Ward 2. I do not have any investments in businesses in the downtown area. All of my efforts will be to help the people not just focus on one area in the city. All of my decisions will be based on the needs of the citizens of Ward 2.
Thank you and God Bless.
———
Name: Carlos Maldonado
Age: 38
Occupation: Business owner of a Title & Abstract Company
Education/experience: I graduated from Mineral Wells High School, attended Weatherford College, and completed my Computer Drafting and Design Engineering degree at I.T.T., in Arlington, Texas. I have extensive experience in construction, real estate, contracts, budgets, and finances. I currently serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Mineral Wells ISD Advisory Board, and have previously served on the Board of Adjustment and the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department.
Family: I am married to my wonderful wife, Amy, and together we have chosen to raise our two beautiful daughters: Abigail (13) and Penelope (6), along with our two dogs.
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: In a word, “passion.” I am very passionate about Mineral Wells and always have been. As a vested resident and local business owner, my candidacy for this office is based upon my sincere desire to continue to serve and help shape the future for our community.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Like many of my constituents, I believe a few of the most challenging issues we face as a community involve our transportation and public works infrastructure. This was never more evident than during the recent winter storm, as people lost power, had no water, and the condition of our roads made essential travel treacherous. I intend to thoroughly examine any existing plans for a remedy to these critical issues and will insist on solutions and actions, not excuses. I am very aware of our limited resources, but I truly believe we can work together and stand ready to move forward with a plan that will provide the results on these key issues.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Transportation infrastructure
• The public works infrastructure
• Quality of life
• Support economic development and tourism
• Improve relations and communication between the city and residents.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: By possessing the experience, technical ability, and character necessary to well serve the citizens of Mineral Wells, I feel a strong sense of obligation to step forward and seek the position of city council representative for Ward 2. The selection of our next city council members is far too important to ignore or leave to chance; therefore, I am asking for your vote and encourage all citizens of Mineral Wells to come out May 1st and let your voice be heard by exercising your right to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.