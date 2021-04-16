The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Candidates running for the Mineral Wells city council Ward 4 are Doyle Light, who was facing a challenge from Clif Wright, who passed away earlier this month.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
———
Name: Doyle Light
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired (from 30+ years’ service Mineral Wells FIRE/EMS)
Education/experience: Graduate Mineral Wells High School; Fire Training TEEX/Texas A & M University System; former instructor SFFMA & Texas Commission on Fire Protection
Family: Married to my wife Valerie for 33 years. I am an Elder in our local church where Valerie and I both actively serve. Daughter Vanessa and husband Keannon have blessed us with four grandchildren! We are blessed they have chosen Mineral Wells to be their home and are raising our grandchildren here.
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I want to continue to advance the implementation of the vision for Mineral Wells’ future. This includes re-vitalizing our tourist heritage, growing our commerce and addressing current housing and infrastructure shortfalls. The majority of my adult life was spent in service to Mineral Wells, Palo Pinto County and this surrounding area. Following retirement, my desire to continue “serving” led me to run for city council. I consider it a great honor and privilege to represent the citizens of Ward 4 and I am running to continue this service.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Infrastructure and housing are top issues. Mineral Wells has multiple aging infrastructure areas of concern: streets; water/wastewater/drainage; and municipal facilities. I will continue to keep these as top priority items in annual budgeting and in long-term strategic planning. There’s no quick remedy for these, but I will continue for advances to be made on the most accelerated schedule funding allows. Toward housing, I will continue to support our successful EDC activities in new construction and housing developments across the full spectrum of housing needs from market-rate apartment style living to single family dwellings to executive housing.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Infrastructure: As above, the city’s top issues must be my top priorities.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I love Mineral Wells and will continue efforts building toward its bright future.
