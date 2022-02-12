Two candidates are vying for the commissioner’s seat in Palo Pinto County’s Precinct 4: incumbent Jeff Fryer and challenger Tim Bezio. Each candidate received a questionnaire, requesting information about their education, background and experience, and how they would handle specific issues. Candidate responses appear in the order they are listed on the ballot.
Jeff Fryer
Age: 54
Occupation: Palo Pinto County Commissioner Precinct 4
Education/background: Graduate of Mineral Wells High School, attended Ranger Jr. College, Graduate of Weatherford College Police Academy.
Relevant experience for this office: 11 years with the Palo Pinto Sheriffs Department, and 15 years as the County Commissioner of Precinct 4.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: 25 plus years in the coverage area, and a life long resident of Palo Pinto County.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: 940-682-6952 Cell
Q: How are the roads in the precinct you hope to represent?
A: The roads in Precinct 4 are mostly in good shape. Precinct 4 works on roads as needed, trying to get the improvements done on a timely manner. Sometimes the weather, and sometimes the budget will slow down the process of working on the roads. Soon Precinct 4 will be researching new equipment and new materials for road repairs and improvements to see if there is anything more efficient and more cost effective.
Q: Does the road and bridge budget for that precinct need amending?
A: All county department budgets are reviewed yearly. The County starts evaluating around June every year and many changes are made before the budget is finalized in September.
The bulk of the property taxes go to the school districts, such as Mineral Wells ISD getting $1.30 per $100 valuation, and Santo ISD getting .96 cents. The County only gets approximately .39 cents for each $100 valuation on property tax, with road and bridge only getting roughly .06 cents of that divided between all of the four precincts put together.
Yes, the road and bridge budget for Precinct 4 can always use more money for road improvements, but that would take raising the County’s portion of the tax rate so we have to work with the budget we have.
Q: In a growing county, what role can precinct commissioners play in ensuring adequate water supply to meet demand?
A: Just last year, the County placed in the Subdivision Ordinance, a guideline to new developments to provide ground water study (or a water feasibility study). This will be on each new developer to help ensure enough water to be available.
The County is in the process to study improvements to the Palo Pinto County water treatment plant, and I am in process of having meetings with the special utility districts to discuss water supply within the County.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: My top priorities include maintaining a low tax rate for our citizens while keeping people safe and supporting our local law enforcement and EMS. More priorities include the upgrades to the water treatment plant as well as improvements to county buildings, and to better serve the needs of our growing communities.
Q: What would you bring to the office that your challengers do not?
A: I bring years of experience and knowledge to my position as County Commissioner. I have been serving as your commissioner for 15 years. During these 15 years I have helped keep the tax rate low, still accomplishing what needs to be done. I am always listening to the people of the county. A good steward of the tax payer’s money, spending on needs and not wants. I have a great relationship with the Palo Pinto County leaders, City of Mineral Wells, and the surrounding communities.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I have many years of experience as County Commissioner. With 15 years of experience, I have plenty of knowledge on how the County runs. Commissioner is not just about roads, it is also about the budget and other issues the County faces. For example, the County Commissioners only appoint the ESD board members, and then the ESD board members are responsible for their own actions and decisions. Also, the County Commissioners do not set the yearly property values. An appraisal district in each county sets the value of property each year.
In the duties as County Commissioner, I may have made decisions that are not always liked by everyone, but I base my decisions on what is best for Palo Pinto County and its residents. I am excited and honored to be involved and a part of the growth of Palo Pinto county. When re-elected I will continue to serve the residents of Palo Pinto County.
I ask for your vote and greatly appreciate your support.
Tim Bezio
Age: 57
Occupation: Currently employed as a technician with American Medical Response in Mineral Wells, TX.
Education/background: 1982 Graford High School Graduate - Business Owner (Lube Center Plus) in Mineral Wells, TX for 21 years.
Relevant experience for this office: Owning and operating a successful business for over 20 years introduced me to a wide variety of business management experiences. I became very familiar with the sound management principles for operational planning, organization, and financial needs. I know first-hand the challenges leaders must face when dealing with legal and budgeting obligations when planning for short and long-term needs. I believe these experiences, in addition to knowing how to work with employees to meet common goals and maintain good relationships with customers, have helped me to be prepared to serve as your next Palo Pinto County Commissioner Precinct 4.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: I have resided in Precinct 4 of Palo Pinto County for 30 years.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign:
Facebook Page - Tim Bezio for County Commissioner Precinct 4 – Palo Pinto County
Q: How are the roads in the precinct you hope to represent? Does the Road and Bridge budget for that precinct need amending?
A: Precinct 4 county roads are rapidly deteriorating due to the increase in population and in the number of vehicles using the roads daily, especially in the number of heavy vehicles (rock-haulers) traveling on Precinct 4 roads. Maintenance for Precinct 4 roads has been minimal.
The Road and Bridge budget for Precinct 4 does need amending. There is a demand for additional funding sources for new roads and for maintenance of Precinct 4 county roads. We must maintain our existing roads despite our limited funds. New investment in the bipartisan infrastructure Congressional Bill, concerning Road and Bridge Fund, has $110 Billion allocated. Estimated infrastructure bill allocated to Texas is $35.44B over the next 5 years. Will Palo Pinto County apply for these funds? The Commissioners of Palo Pinto need to apply for grants that will meet these demands for additional funds to maintain our county roads.
Q: In a growing county, what role can precinct commissioners play in ensuring adequate water supply to meet demand?
A: Commissioners can personally confirm that all developers follow all the regulations in the Subdivision Regulation of the County as approved and filed on September 16, 2014, and the amendment to the Subdivision Regulation dated and filed on May 10, 2021.
I think the greatest benefit will be from the construction and maintaining of the new Turkey Creek Dam which will enlarge Lake Palo Pinto on Palo Pinto Creek, Brazos River Basin. This would increase the storage capacity of Lake Palo Pinto to 49,792 acre-feet of water. This application has been filed by the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Application was filed on Nov. 25, 2009. An application was filed on January 7, 2020, for an extension of time to complete the construction of Turkey Creek Dam by October 12, 2024.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: My top priority is working with the other county commissioners on ways to manage the budget for this county and the Precinct 4 budget for the Road and Bridge Fund. I would like to hold forums with citizens of Precinct 4, once a quarter to receive their input concerning county business. This would give the citizens the opportunity to have a voice in county government. Citizen input will be useful to me when voting on matters concerning county government. I would like to be more visible and available to the taxpayers of Precinct 4. I will strive to get county workers who maintain and repair our county roads to attend training that would keep them up to date on the most current procedures to perform their jobs effectively and efficiently.
Q: What would you bring to the office that your challenger does not?
A: I will bring 21 years of experience as a successful business owner. I want to bring quality customer service to the Precinct. I want everyone to know that I will have an open-door policy and will be available to talk or visit about any concerns you may have.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I am prepared to listen to the citizens of this precinct. I believe my years of business experience and knowledge will help with the management of taxpayers’ dollars and will also give me the capability to adapt to the continued growth and changing environment in Precinct 4. My hope is that the citizens will support me and elect me as a public servant. I pledge to perform my duties as county commissioner with integrity, leadership, and commitment to the citizens of Palo Pinto County.
