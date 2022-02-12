Two challengers are looking to unseat current Palo Pinto County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jason Sheehy. Sheehy is facing a challenge from Hollie Lively and Johnny McKee Jr. Each candidate was sent a questionnaire seeking information about their background, education and experience, as well as their approach to certain issues. Lively did not submit a response to multiple emails by deadline. Candidates’ response appear in the order candidates are listed on the ballot.
Jason Sheehy
Age: 33
Occupation: Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Education/background: I graduated in 2011 from Texas A&M University with a B.S. in Visualization.
Relevant experience for this office: I am currently serving the fourth year of my first term as Justice of the Peace for this precinct. Through the Texas Justice Court Training Center, I have completed over 120 hours of judicial education. I’ve spent many more hours researching statues, codes, and procedures on my own. As a trial judge, I have presided over criminal matters, civil small claims suits, debt claim suits, and eviction suits. I have conducted inquests on unattended deaths, performed magistrate duties at the jail, reviewed warrant applications, and held other administrative hearings.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: My wife Phylicia and I have lived in Palo Pinto County for 10 years, and in Precinct 2 for 7 years. Our three children were all born at Palo Pinto General Hospital.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: I used to maintain an online presence, but I didn’t like how it distracted from the people right in front of me. I gave up on social media for good when they gave up on freedom of speech, but I welcome voters to contact me on my personal cell phone, 254-709-3911, or I’d be glad to meet you face-to-face.
Q: What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
A: I am bringing firsthand experience of what it means to be a justice of the peace. The judge’s role in our justice system is to remain neutral, determine the facts, and correctly apply the law to each case. Additionally, I fully understand the flexibility this job requires. I take calls at all hours and meet with citizens outside of normal business hours. I have been and will remain ready to help our citizens at a moment’s notice. I also regularly attend Commissioners Court to stay informed on other county business affecting our citizens. For three years I have sought to do this job with a strong sense of accountability. Being accountable to the community and to the state of Texas is important. But beyond that, everything I do is judged by God, and this calls me to work with a passion for integrity. Furthermore, a justice of the peace must professionally perform their duties in a variety of emotional environments. I have practiced keeping control of a tense courtroom and getting to the truth. I’ve held hands and prayed with folks dealing with the loss of a loved one. I will maintain both the seriousness to deal with civil and criminal matters, and the compassion to serve the community in the difficult circumstances of death and mental health proceedings.
Q: Do you feel the time between when a person is arrested and when they are arraigned is appropriate, too slow or too quick?
A: As far as this question relates to Justice Court, if a person is arrested for a fine-only misdemeanor offense, the defendant is often released the next day on a personal recognizance bond. This is a promise to appear before the trial court, and it is the defendant’s responsibility to appear before that court for arraignment, usually within a week. I feel that this amount of time is reasonable. For all offenses I believe in respecting a defendant’s rights to due process and to a speedy trial, while carefully weighing all factors concerning the defendant’s risk to re-offend or flee.
Q: How do you plan to address a projected rise in the number of cases that would come along with population growth?
A: I will keep my commitment to making court access convenient for all of our citizens. I have maintained a flexible schedule, taken calls at all hours, and scheduled appointments and hearings outside of normal business hours. All of this will continue, and I will ensure that the services provided by this court remain efficient and convenient. An increase in cases will also require a team effort between my court and other county offices. I’ve worked side by side with our courts, law enforcement, and many other county personnel to provide the best service possible to our citizens and I intend to keep doing so. Lastly, I have and I will keep leveraging technology where appropriate and allowed by law to provide participants with additional opportunity to access this court.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: It has been an honor to serve as a judge in this precinct for the last three years. My family and I have been overwhelmed by the support and kindness from our fellow residents. If you elect me, I will keep serving this precinct with enthusiasm. I have worked to maintain the accessibility of my court in spite of the challenges of recent years, emphasizing personal responsibility over fear. With your support I will continue to protect our residents’ right to due process in Justice Court. I humbly ask for your vote in the Republican Primary on March 1. 2 Chronicles 19:6
_________________________
Johnny McKee Jr.
Occupation: Semi-Retired, Former Law Enforcement Officer
Education/background: Extensive CEUs relating to my career in law enforcement, and specialized training according to the organization or department I worked for at the time
Relevant experience for this office: I was a law enforcement officer for 20 years in this community. I started with the Palo Pinto Sheriffs office in 1990; ultimately, I was both an investigator and supervisor. I also worked as the Strawn City Marshall and law enforcement for Brazos River Authority.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: All my life. My grandparents, parents, kids and grandkids too.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign:
#johnnyforjp
Q: What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
A: I will bring 20 years of law enforcement experience to the office if elected. I have worked with the Justice of the Peace while in law enforcement on every level from traffic citations to civil processes. I have a strong working knowledge of the job. Likewise, I have worked with the citizens of Palo Pinto County on many levels and will continue to do so if elected. Having spent 20 years in law enforcement, I also understand the job our officers do day-to-day; I will support our citizens and law enforcement, and will have an open door for any concerns that either may have.
Q: Do you feel the time between when a person is arrested and when they are arraigned is appropriate, too slow or too quick?
A: The period will vary from case-to-case depending on the charge. The law ensures every individual who has been arrested will be arraigned without delay. I believe the arraignment process works very well; our law enforcement officers and judges work very hard to ensure that this process in done in a timely manner and within the boundaries of the law.
Q: How do you plan to address a projected rise in the number of cases that would come along with population growth?
A: To the extent possible without infringement on process and fairness, I will increase the efficiency of my court, mitigate waste and delays, and if necessary, make structural or organizational changes to ensure the quantity of cases don’t impact due process.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I will decide cases fairly and impartially, free of political influence or pressure, regardless of my own personal views. I will follow the law. I was a cop for 20 years and I’ve lived here my whole life. I’m a family man, happily married for 21 years, and faithful Christian.
I can’t make campaign promises; it’s not a judge’s job to make law, enforce law, or even interpret it. My job will be to consider circumstances, apply the law ensuring that rule-of-law and process is respected, and everyone is treated the same. It comes down to exposure and awareness, experience, character and integrity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.