Two candidates are vying for the commissioner’s seat in Palo Pinto County’s Precinct 2: incumbent Mike Reed and his challenger Leonard Maddox. Each candidate received a questionnaire, requesting information about their education, background and experience, and how they would handle specific issues. Candidate responses appear in the order they are listed on the ballot.
Mike Reed
Age: 69
Education: Graduate Graford High School
Relevant experience for this office: I’ve been employed by Palo Pinto County Precinct 2 since 2004. I’ve been the County Commissioner since 2019.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: I have lived in Graford since 2000.
Websight or page where people can find out more about your campaign: Facebook - Mike Reed
Q: How are the roads in the precinct you hope to represent? Does the Road and Bridge budget for that precinct need amending?
A: Most of our roads are in good shape. Precinct 2 has 168 named roads with approximately 128 miles of road surface.
Our Precinct joins Parker County to the east from US 180 west to US 281 North to Jack County and from there west to Young and Stephens Counties and encompasses most of Possum Kingdom Lake. Graford and Salesville are also in our precinct. To maintain this area we have 5 employees. We could use 2 more but with an $850,000 budget it’s not possible. As you’re well aware prices on all of our products are going up daily. We could use a larger budget but we have put as much strain on taxpayers as they can stand. We are learning to do more with less.
Q: In a growing county what role can precinct commissioners play in ensuring adequate water supply to meet demand?
A. Except for Possum Kingdom Water Supply Corporation the remaining surface water supply is controlled by Palo Pinto Municipal Water District #1. This water district supplies water to Mineral Wells and the smaller water districts who in turn supplies water to surrounding towns and rural areas including North Rural Water and the city of Graford.
The Commissioners Court has policies in place for the new subdivisions that are popping up to make sure that water is available on site or if ground water is the water source test wells have been drilled to test quality and quantity. Adequate water is the future of Palo Pinto County.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Holding property taxes as low as possible without services suffering. The tax rate in Palo Pinto is $.39 per $100.00 valuation. Of that number the road and bridge receives $.06 which we split 4 ways. Keeping our work to a higher standard is very important. We focus on doing the project right the first time.
Precinct 2 has 80 miles of paved roads which we monitor regularly and fix potholes as soon as we find them.
Our gravel roads we keep as smooth as possible. some years we’ll have enough money and time to pave a gravel road.
Drainage and tree trimming is very important and we work on that every chance we get.
Q: What would you bring to the office that you challengers do not?
A: Experience and a good working relationship with the public. I have worked for the road and bridge for going on 18 years. I am aware of what needs to be accomplished and how to get the job done.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I have been and will continue to be your road commissioner every day. This is a full time job and with your support we’ll keep it that way. Precinct 2 continues to grow and it takes experience to meet the challenge head on.
Leonard Maddox
Age: 48
Occupation: Physical Therapist Assistant in home health setting
Education/background: Masters in Theological Studies, Bachelors in Health Science Administration, Associates in Art, Science and Allied Health
Relevant experience for this office: Administration and management, Veteran of U.S. Air Force 92’-98’; over twenty years of providing care to patients and listening to their needs
How long have you resided in the coverage area: 7 years
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: n/a
Q: How are the roads in the precinct you hope to represent?
A: As a home healthcare professional I travel the roads of Palo Pinto County. It is my assessment that the roads and bridges need serious foundational improvements to ensure long-term durability.
Does the Road and Bridge budget for that precinct need amending?
In order to answer this question, I would have to perform a thorough assessment of the roads and bridges budget to determine if the budget requires amending.
Q: In a growing county, what role can precinct commissioners play in ensuring adequate water supply to meet demand?
A: Palo Pinto County continues to experience increase growth especially in my precinct to include Graford proper, Possum Kingdom Lake, North Mineral Wells, and Salesville area. Commissioners must be able to develop a comprehensive cost analysis plan of action based on recommendations from civil engineers, public works officials, and most of all the residents who live here.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: My top priorities would be the increasing water demand of Palo Pinto county precinct two and developing a comprehensive plan of action for making our roads and bridges safe and long lasting.
Q: What would you bring to the office that your challengers do not?
A: As our community continues to experience new growth, I bring forth the ability to take the needs identified by the community and develop and implement decisive plans to meet the needs of our our increasing population. I believe I bring a new excitement and energy to tackle the challenges and demands of the Palo Pinto County Commissioner of Precinct two office.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I believe in taking a common-sense approach to problems that arise in our growing community. I am a man of integrity and have a passion for serving people and making decisions that will benefit the needs of my community. I do not believe raising property taxes is the solution to problems in our community. I believe preparing for future growth in our community will meet the budgetary demands needed for the future.
