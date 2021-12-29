The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will host a midnight New Year’s hike at Lake Mineral Wells.
The event is part of the department’s annual First Hike program in parks throughout the state. All the hikes are free with paid park admittance.
Hikers are encouraged to bring a flashlight, sturdy shoes and to wear rain gear. A slight chance of showers is forecast after midnight as temperatures sink toward 40.
The one-hour hike is about 1.5 miles and starts at the Cross Timbers Trailhead near the Cross Timbers Camping Area, 100 Park Road 71. Hikers are asked to gather at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information, call David Owens at (940) 328-1171 or email him at david.owens@tpwd.texas.gov.
A midnight fireworks show will launch from atop the 14-story Baker Hotel in downtown Mineral Wells on Friday night.
The show will happen the same night as the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Gala fundraiser, which is sold out.
“People can watch it from their cars,” said Cody Jordan, with the investment group that’s bringing back the historic Baker Hotel & Spa and producing the fireworks display.
This is the second year for the New Year’s aerial show, which did not take place last year due to COVID.
