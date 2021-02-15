Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. Continued very cold. High around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.