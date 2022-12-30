MILLSAP - For their final game of the 2022 calendar year, Millsap hosted the Graham Steers on the court Friday night.
Millsap's comeback attempt fell short as Graham won 58-53 Friday afternoon.
"Overall, we played hard," Millsap Head Basketball Coach Cody Johnston said. "We did what we were supposed to do when we had the opportunity but missed some easy shots. In the end, they played better than us."
The Bulldogs opened the game trading shots with the Steers as each team kept it close. With the game tied 7-7, Graham ended the quarter on a 7-2 run to take control.
After Graham hit their first shot in the second quarter, Tres Bagley ended the scoreless run for the Bulldogs. Braylon Pugh managed to sink both free throws on Millsap's next possession to get it to 18-14.
Graham answered with five of their points before Tripp Moore connected on a 3-pointer.
Graham extended their lead to 10 late in the first half of the game, then both teams traded scores the rest of the way as the Steers led 32-22 at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Graham quickly struck as they grew their lead to 14 points. The Bulldogs stole the momentum from the Steers as they went on an 11-0 run to get within three. Five quick points from Peyton Mizeski highlighted the run for Millsap.
"We talked at half about continuing to play good defense," Johnston said. "We needed to use the opportunities given to us, and we did. I was excited that we did and got back into the game."
At the end of the third, the Bulldogs managed to keep it at a three-point game as Graham led 40-37 after dialing up the defensive intensity.
Once again, the Steers quickly opened the quarter by scoring six straight points to extend their lead back to nine.
Hunter Florzak scored five straight for the Bulldogs in the fourth as they tried again to gain a lead.
After Graham connected on a free throw, Pugh hit both free throws to make it a one-point game, the closest it had been since Graham led 10-9 in the first quarter.
Graham hit all of their free throws down the stretch of the game to win 58-53.
The Bulldogs return on Jan. 3 as they travel to take on Dublin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.