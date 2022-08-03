PARKER COUNTY — A fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon along Wilson Bend Road in Millsap was "no longer growing," fire officials said.
Texas A&M Forest Service's James Wettstaed said the fire was mapped out at 32 acres with 10% containment as of 6 p.m. Wednesday and they were "feeling pretty good about it."
He said a line had been established around the perimeter of the fire, with crews working on securing it.
Wettstaed said he was unaware of any injuries or structures damaged, but confirmed some residents in the area were asked to leave and the roads shut down, "but everything is calming down" with southbound traffic on FM 113 reopened late Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.