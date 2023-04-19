The Millsap Neighborhood Home and Garden Club (Garden Club) does not grow flowers. It raises money to provide for and meet the needs of the folks in Millsap and surrounding communities.
As a 501c3 organization, it uses its non-profit status to help in a variety of ways. One way is to provide $1,000 scholarships to Millsap ISD seniors furthering their education either through trade school or college. This year the club was able to award 18 well deserving students! In years past, 10 or less scholarships have been given. The hard work of club members and the generosity and support of the community and surrounding areas have made it possible to increase the number of recipients over the past few years with this year being the largest ever!
This year scholarships were awarded to Wiley Bilby, Baylee Christenson, Brenna Crabtree, Abigail Gast, Katrina Golden, Marco Gonzalez, Jr., Kelsey Ground, Ella Johnson, Lily Kemsey, Shyanne McBride, Emily Meals, Peyton Mizeski, Ryder Oliver, Madison Parker-Powell, Eddie Sanchez, Preslee Shields, Heather Taylor and Lainey Vollmer. The students chosen excel in personal goals and community service. Academic performance is also a consideration.
Garden Club fundraising includes bake sales through out the year, a huge yard sale, Rada knife sales, a turkey dinner sponsored by the Masonic Lodge and the Garden Club, as well as a spaghetti dinner. Memorial donations and other donations have complimented most efforts.
Other ways the club supports the area in providing bereavement meals when called upon, support to the school and teachers every school year, and a helping hand to those who have undergone life circumstances such as loss of work or illness. The club has adopted angels from the Angel Tree program helping to make Christmas brighter for families. Members also remembers those in nursing facilities or folks who can’t get out much. The members are always open to new ways to serve.
The membership of the Garden Club has also increased over the years from about 25 members to over 60 ladies from Millsap and Parker and Palo Pinto Counties. Women of all ages are welcomed to participate in monthly meetings held the first Wednesday of each month. Members help with fundraising events. Ladies also enjoy the fellowship and company of others. Each member chooses her own level of involvement and there are no specific requirements. Annual dues are $15.
Many events are planned for next year after a brief summer break. Everyone is already looking forward to the opportunities next year holds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.