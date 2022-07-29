MILLSAP — Up and coming footballers got a taste of the varsity life at a three-day football camp this week for second through eighth graders.
For the final day of the camp Wednesday, the campers moved between stations of throwing the football, kicking the football, punting the football, racing while pushing the sleds, a 40-yard dash race and a broad jump.
To combat the heat, the Millsap coaching staff had a big water station set up for everyone and would let the campers get water whenever they would need it.
Despite the heat of the summer, Head Coach Jacob Johnson and his staff were able to get lots of kids to come out and have fun at their camp.
“We had a great turnout for camp, we had nearly 70 kids here, given the heat," Johnson said. “The kids worked hard while having fun, just another reason why this is one of my favorite weeks of the year. We got the camp in the morning, then follow that up with the youth clinic and mom’s clinic in the evening, and that gets everyone ready for football.”
Johnson and his staff consider all of Millsap in the program, not just players in high school or junior high.
“The brightest spot for me is that our program is not just junior high and high school. In Millsap, our program is from kindergarten all the way up,” he said. “We like to work with all of our kids as much as we can and start building relationships early with the kids and the coaches. I love it and it feels like it rejuvenates you.”
Johnson and his football program begin their preparation for the season on Aug. 1 when they start practice.
