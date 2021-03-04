Millsap ISD Superintendent Deann Lee said she plans to make a recommendation to the board of trustees that mask-wearing be optional.
The announcement, made via a video update Thursday, comes following Gov. Greg Abbott's rescinding of the statewide mask mandate, which will go into effect on Wednesday.
"It will not be an option to discontinue tracing and quarantining, that is still in place and mandatory," Lee said.
The district will continue to enforce social distancing and provide options for parents to choose distance learning.
"If you have concerns and you change your mind that you want your child at home, we will honor that," Lee said.
Masks are still required in Texas public schools unless local school boards decide to make them optional, the Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday.
