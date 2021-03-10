Two Millsap High School athletes will represent the school at the state powerlifting meet this year.
Cierra McKey received the silver medal to punch her ticket to state, and Gage Woodring earned the silver medal with a 710 lb. total to advance.
Other Bulldogs who competed at the regional meet included: Lily Kimsey and Katelyn Brenner, who both placed fourth in their weight classes, and Aldo Calvillo (ninth place) and Basey Mitchell (seventh place). The men’s team set 10 personal records and finished 19th out of 39 schools at regionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.