Two members of the Millsap rodeo team have qualified to compete in the upcoming Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Scholarship Rodeo.
Team roper Belden Cox and bull rider Mecate Trammell each finished in the top 10 of their respective events at the North Texas High School Rodeo to qualify for Saturday's competition, at which high school rodeo athletes from across Texas will compete in 13 events for their share of $26,000 in scholarships funds.
The rodeo begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Will Rogers Coliseum. Admission is free to the public with a stock show ticket.
