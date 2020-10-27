Last fall on a trip to Maine, Millsap resident Susie Schofield came up with the idea that Millsap should have a scarecrow contest. Susie and her sister, Dianna French, saw the contest as a “non-contact” community event that might help uplift spirits, create family activities, and bring smiles to the faces of Millsap residents. With the help of the City of Millsap, a contest was created. Entries, rules and regulations were mailed to city residents and posted on social media. Entries had to be homemade, family friendly and displayed at the front of participants’ property. The city offered a first place award of $100, second place of $50 and third place of $25.
Being the first year, organizers were not sure how many entries there might be. To everyone’s delight, by deadline there were 32 entries. After observing the scarecrows scattered around the area, many more residents say they will join in on the fun next year.
Winners will be announced, and prizes will be awarded, on Halloween night.
