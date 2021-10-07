A Millsap teenager was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury Thursday.
Austin Gonzalez, 17, was booked into the Parker County Jail and released on a $2,500 bond.
Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigators obtained a warrant following an assault investigation. The sheriff's office received a report of an assault that had occurred Sept. 25 around 3 a.m. during a party held at a Millsap residence involving several teenagers.
During the investigation, investigators interviewed several witnesses who were at the party that stated a 17-year-old male was sleeping in a sleeping bag on the floor in one room of the house, along with other people, when several teens began “messing” with him by shining a light in his face, laying on top of him and trying to wake him up, Sheriff Russ Authier said. One of the individuals, Gonzalez, smacked the 17-year-old on the face several times. The teen told Gonzalez to stop and when he did not, the teen swung at Gonzalez. The teen then got up and charged Gonzalez, who 'body-slammed' the teen, Authier said. Gonzalez struck the victim in the face two to three times with a closed fist. Some of the teens provided aid to the victim by cleaning him up and provided a bandage and ice for his facial wounds after the fight.
Millsap ISD Superintendent Edie Martin, in a state issued Monday, noted "district administration is aware of recent bullying allegations, and is working with local law enforcement to actively investigate the matter."
The teen sought treatment Thursday, Sept. 30, at a local hospital and was released.
Authier said the investigation surrounding this incident is ongoing and will be forwarded to the appropriate prosecutor’s office when complete.
