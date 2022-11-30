MILLSAP - Millsap used a well-rounded second quarter to win against Mineral Wells, 54-46, Tuesday night at home, where they outscored the Rams 15-5 to take control of the game and not look back.
"We played well," Millsap Head Basketball Coach Cody Johnston said. "We got after them and played our game plan like we were supposed to. We still have some mental mistakes that we will overcome early on this season."
Guerin Morgan opened the second quarter with a triple to tie the game at 13, followed by Tripp Moore getting four easy points sandwiched around a Rams turnover.
After a big block from Braylon Pugh, Alec Martin extended the Millsap lead back to four after a couple of Rams free throws.
Pugh came up in crucial moments with blocks, as he had another one later in the quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away from the Rams.
"In the first half, we were 4-for-14 from the free throw line, and overall we had about 30 turnovers tonight," Mineral Wells Head Basketball Coach Lance Wright said. "We have got to find ways to take better care of the ball and shoot better at the line."
Both programs struggled to shoot the ball to open the game as Millsap led 3-2 four minutes into the game.
Preztynn Harrison gave the Rams their first lead of the night as he laid in the bucket to take a 6-5 lead. Harrison managed to get a block for the Rams and got the ball to Jaidun Fischer to get the Rams' advantage up to four.
Mineral Wells finished the quarter on a 7-3 run after Millsap took a 7-6 lead late in the opening quarter.
"I know we have some good shooters," Johnston said. "We need to get into the thought process of getting the ball out to those shooters, and I know the shots will fall."
Coming out of halftime, Pugh made a crucial play as he grabbed a rebound from a missed free throw and laid it back in.
The rest of the third quarter was all Mineral Wells, as their defense created many opportunities that the Rams took advantage of on offense.
The Rams cut into the Bulldog lead as they went on an 11-2 run in the quarter, highlighted by a three from Fischer.
Morgan stopped the Mineral Wells run as he connected on a deep three-pointer.
Every time the Rams made a run to try and take the lead, the Bulldogs countered with a run of their own to pull away and keep the visiting Mineral Wells at bay.
An and-one from Harrison got the Rams within one point of Millsap after trailing by as many as nine points, but threes by Pugh and CR Tippie got the Bulldogs back to a comfortable lead.
Millsap (3-2) will travel to participate in the Lipan Tournament starting Thursday. Mineral Wells (1-5) will travel to participate in the Venus Tournament, which begins on Thursday.
