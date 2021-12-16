WASHINGTON — An estimated $241.6 million will be awarded to 193 airports in the state, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday.
The funds, made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Texas airports will receive.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”
The Mineral Wells Airport is one of 168 reliever and general aviation airports to receive funding, in the amount of $159,000.
Commercial airports such as Dallas Love Field and DFW-International Airport are expected to receive $16.3 million and $63.8 million, respectively.
Texas airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA encourages airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The agency also plans to conduct outreach with the minority business community on these opportunities at airports across the nation.
For an interactive map and listing of funding for all Texas airports, visit https://www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure.
The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
