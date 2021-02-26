Due to reduced water distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Mineral Wells PWS 1820001, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
"As of February 26, 2021, the water distribution issues that we recently experienced are now considered resolved," city of Mineral Wells Utilities Superintendent Scott McKennon said. "The water distribution lines have been adequately flushed, there is sufficient water main pressure, and disinfectant levels have been restored. Bacteriological sampling results indicate the water is safe for consumption.
